Manama, Bahrain: Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced the appointment of Mohammed Jalal Contracting as the main contractor for the construction of the Azure Beach Club project at Bilaj Al Jazayer. This marks a major step forward in developing one of Bahrain’s most anticipated beachfront destinations, set to open in Q2 2026.

Operated by Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), Azure Beach Club is poised to further enhance Bahrain’s luxury lifestyle scene, offering an unparalleled beachfront experience. Designed as one of Bahrain’s most dynamic destinations, it will showcase a stunning infinity pool, exclusive private cabanas, premium changing facilities, and seamless direct access to the beach, enhanced by a rich calendar of entertainment and social events. The Azure Beach Club experience is elevated by Ammos, an authentic Greek restaurant that blends traditional island flavors with a chic, contemporary coastal ambiance.

Mr. Khaled Abdulrahman Almajed, CEO of Edamah, noted: “This milestone marks a significant step forward in realizing Bilaj Al Jazayer’s vision as a world-class destination, fully aligned with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s aspirations for tourism and leisure. The Beach Club is set to become a landmark on Bahrain’s coastline, creating a premium lifestyle hub that drives community engagement, attracts visitors, and delivers sustainable long-term growth. By appointing a trusted contractor and partnering with Sunset Hospitality Group, we are ensuring excellence at every stage, reinforcing Edamah’s position as a nation-builder, a catalyst for investment, and a long-term custodian of enduring value for Bahrain.”

Mr. Jalal M Jalal, Chairman of Mohammed Jalal & Sons Co. Ltd. W.L.L., said: “We are proud to join Edamah in shaping Bilaj Al Jazayer’s next chapter as Bahrain’s premier waterfront destination. “We appreciate the trust they have placed in us and remain dedicated to helping them deliver a high-quality project that aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitions and helps drive its economic growth. Leveraging our expertise, we look forward to playing a key role in the successful completion of this landmark development.”

Established by SHG in 2017, Azure Beach has become synonymous with luxury beach lifestyle destinations across the Mediterranean and Middle East, with locations in Dubai, Marbella, Doha, and Beirut. The arrival of Azure Beach Club in Bahrain represents a significant addition to the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape and supports Bahrain’s Vision 2030 goals to enhance tourism infrastructure.

Designed to offer a unique lifestyle experience, the project aims to support long-term tourism growth and economic development. As part of the wider Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan, Azure Beach Club will further diversify Bahrain’s hospitality landscape and attract a broader mix of residents and visitors.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. Committed to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio also includes projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centers, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings. SHG operates 85 venues in 25 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

www.sunsethospitality.com

About Azure Beach

Azure Beach, established in 2017 by SHG, is a premier lifestyle destination redefining beachside luxury across the Mediterranean and Middle East. With flagship locations in Dubai, Marbella, Doha, and Beirut, Azure Beach seamlessly blends sophisticated coastal living with vibrant entertainment.

Each Azure Beach venue features world-class facilities including infinity pools, exclusive adults-only areas, and ultra-luxe cabanas. The brand is celebrated for its innovative culinary program, fusing Asian and Mediterranean flavors, complemented by a mixology menu developed by an award-winning team. Azure Beach's signature atmosphere is amplified by performances from top local DJs, creating an unparalleled sonic landscape.

The brand's commitment to excellence extends beyond hospitality, with a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement initiatives.

As a cornerstone of SHG’s portfolio, Azure Beach continues to expand its global footprint, with 4 locations and 200 employees worldwide. By combining luxurious amenities, innovative programming, and a deep understanding of local and international preferences, Azure Beach continues to set new standards in the world of beachside hospitality.

www.azure-beach.com