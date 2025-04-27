Manama, Bahrain: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote economic growth and build partnerships with the private sector, Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Ali & Mohammed Yateem Bros Company. The agreement covers a mixed-use investment project valued at over BHD 5 million in Arad, Muharraq Governorate. Ali & Mohammed Yateem Company won the project bid through a public auction organized by the Government Land Investment Platform through the Tender Board.

The project will be located on Edamah’s 16,000 square meter plot in Arad. Designed with a community-centric approach in mind, the project aims to enhance quality of life for citizens and residents. It will include 52 commercial units as well as restaurants, medical clinics, and retail outlets, along with a fuel station and other support services. The total commercial built-up area is 4,500 square meters, of which 4,120 square meters will be leasable.

Mr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Majid, CEO of Edamah, noted: “This project highlights Edamah’s commitment to effective, strategic investments that maximize the use of our real estate portfolio while enhancing the company’s financial returns. Projects such as this one serve as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, providing benefits to society and the Kingdom’s real estate sector.”

Mr. Mohammed Hussain Yateem, Vice Chairman of Ali & Mohammed Yateem Bros Company, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Edamah to expand our investment portfolio through the development and operation of this unique project. The addition of commercial facilities, green outdoor spaces, and a fuel station will widen the range of services available to residents and visitors.”

Edamah’s real estate portfolio has seen significant growth through sustainable investment partnerships with local and regional companies. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin by early 2026.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.