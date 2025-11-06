Shanghai, China: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, and its counterpart in China, Sinosure, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and promote sustainable trade and investment between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

The agreement was signed during ECI’s participation at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, on the sidelines of the China–UAE Economic & Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference, as part of a high-level UAE economic delegation led by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and was signed by H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance, and Mr. Lu Dong, General Manager of Shanghai Branch, Sinosure.

The MoU aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the UAE and China, particularly in the areas of export credit, trade finance, and risk mitigation. It represents a key milestone in advancing bilateral support for exporters, investors, and infrastructure projects that align with both nations’ long-term strategic interests. The partnership reflects the deepening trade relations between the UAE and China and underscores their mutual commitment to economic diversification, sustainable development, and global competitiveness.

H.E. Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE and China share strong economic ties, marked by robust trade, significant investment, and extensive cooperation between both our public and private sectors. We are China’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, with about 60% of Chinese trade being transited through UAE ports to more than 400 cities across the Middle East and North Africa. This agreement between Etihad Credit Insurance and Sinosure marks another milestone in deepening our bilateral ties and opens new avenues for collaboration across priority sectors. As two nations committed to advancing sustainable development and open, rules-based international trade, this agreement reflects our shared vision to create new pathways for exporters, investors, and businesses to thrive. Strengthening collaboration in export credit and trade finance will facilitate mutual growth and deepen our bilateral ties.”

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei said, “The MoU reflects the mutual commitment of ECI and Sinosure to deepen cooperation in supporting national exporters and investors. At ECI, we are dedicated to strengthening our strategic ties, fostering collaboration, and exchanging expertise with leading international institutions and agencies in the fields of insurance, credit, and guarantees. This partnership with Sinosure represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower UAE exporters and investors with the confidence and tools to expand globally. By leveraging our combined expertise in trade credit and risk management, we aim to unlock new opportunities in high-growth markets, foster sustainable trade flows, and contribute to the long-term economic resilience of both nations.”

Under the terms of the MoU, ECI and Sinosure will collaborate in several key areas, including the joint financing of eligible export and investment projects involving UAE and Chinese companies; the exchange of market intelligence, risk management best practices, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks; the facilitation of mutual access to Chinese and UAE markets for exporters and investors, creating new opportunities for bilateral growth; and the identification of joint opportunities in third markets aligned with both agencies’ mandates and national development strategies.

This strategic partnership reinforces the UAE’s broader objective to expand economic partnerships across Asia, including with China, which is already one of its’ largest global trading partners.