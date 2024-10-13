Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is set to showcase its latest advancements in educational technology at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world’s largest tech event, running from October 14 to 18 in Dubai. ECAE will offer visitors a glimpse into the future of education, presenting state-of-the-art AI-powered tools, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, and sustainability-driven solutions. These innovations reinforce ECAE's leadership in creating a homegrown, sustainable, and research-based educational ecosystem, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious digital transformation strategy.

Participating in the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion under the theme ‘Towards an AI Native Government’, ECAE will showcase how it is leveraging AI, VR, and Metaverse technologies to revolutionize learning experiences. These innovations enable learners to engage more deeply with educational content, making learning more interactive, personalized, and immersive. This shift not only improves knowledge retention and real-world skill application but also strengthens adaptive learning and feedback systems, fostering a more immersive, experiential approach to learning. Ultimately, this approach equips both students and educators for a technology-driven future.

ECAE's initiatives support the UAE’s vision of cultivating a future-ready, AI-empowered society that is globally competitive. These efforts align with national priorities outlined in the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, reinforcing the strategic importance of advanced, sustainable education systems.

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion at GITEX will have the opportunity to engage with ECAE’s wide range of cutting-edge educational technologies. These innovations will be showcased across three key clusters—Services & Experiences, Emerging Technology, and Sustainable Technology—each highlighting ECAE’s forward-thinking approach to educational transformation.

Key technologies featured include the Digital Human Assistant and the Smart Educational Assistant Chatbot. These AI-driven tools provide personalized, real-time support for students and educators, making access to resources easier and more intuitive. The Digital Human Assistant mimics human interaction, guiding learners with personalized resources, while the Smart Educational Assistant Chatbot enables quick and accurate information retrieval by providing real-time responses to inquiries.

Additionally, ECAE will introduce two new VR-based platforms designed to immerse users in interactive learning experiences focused on environmental responsibility and risk management. RiskVenture in the Metaverse engages learners in virtual scenarios where they must make decisions that mirror real-world challenges. Meanwhile, the Immersive Metaverse Journey into Sustainability offers a hands-on, interactive environment for learners to explore sustainable practices within an educational context.

ECAE’s Gamified AI Learning Experience Quest is another standout feature, blending AI with gamification to transform traditional education into an engaging, game-like process. This innovative approach motivates learners through challenges and rewards, catering to modern learning preferences while making education both effective and enjoyable.

The pavilion will also feature an interactive exhibit that showcases the latest ECAE research in AI and education. Visitors will be able to explore key AI trends through summarized research articles, abstracts, and QR codes linking to full research papers. ECAE experts will be available to discuss the transformative impact of AI on educational paradigms.

Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, "As a future-ready college of education, ECAE is at the forefront of leveraging innovative technologies like AI and VR to transform how we prepare educators for tomorrow's challenges. Our mission is to create immersive, personalized, and practical learning experiences that not only redefine the way learners engage with content but also equip educators with essential digital-age skills.”

“Our participation at GITEX this year reflects our commitment to empowering educators with AI-driven tools that support adaptive learning and informed decision-making. By aligning with the UAE's strategic initiatives for a sustainable, AI-driven future, we are contributing to the development of a knowledge-based society where technology significantly enhances both teaching and learning, keeping pace with national priorities and global trends in education technology," she added.

Sultan Al Ameri, Deputy Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, “ECAE is eager to participate in GITEX Global, the world’s largest event for innovative digital technologies and AI solutions. Empowering educators with cutting-edge tools and skills is critical for improving learning outcomes in UAE schools and strengthening our education system to meet future challenges. At GITEX, ECAE will showcase pioneering educational technologies in VR, AI, and the Metaverse that aim to transform how educators and students engage with learning. These innovations offer immersive, personalized experiences that are shaping a future-ready education system—one that prepares future generations for a technology-driven world.”

ECAE's showcase at GITEX highlights its role as a frontrunner in educational innovation, closely aligned with Abu Dhabi's vision for a sustainable, AI-driven future. Through pioneering AI and VR initiatives, ECAE is elevating educational standards, preparing educators and students for the digital age, and strengthening the UAE's reputation as a leader in global educational technology. This strategic focus not only equips participants to thrive in a tech-driven environment but also advances the UAE's ambition to cultivate a knowledge-based, competitive global economy.