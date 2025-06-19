The Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates hosted a high-level delegation from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Rukiya Zady, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Industry, George Okitalonyi, President of the Congolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Serge Bingoto, Member of the Chamber. The visit aimed to explore potential areas of mutual cooperation in industry and trade, with a focus on expanding Egypt's presence in the promising African market and increasing trade volumes in the food processing sector.

The meeting was also attended by NZIMOTO KAMESI Junior, First Counselor at the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Cairo, and Mohamed El-Sherbiny, Chairman of Trust Company for General Supplies and Export, which coordinated the delegation’s visit. The event included bilateral meetings with several industrial companies across various sectors.

Valéry Moboyi, President of the National Insurance Company of the DRC, also participated, accompanied by a group of Congolese business leaders.

Promising Export Opportunities in Africa

Eng. Ahmed El-Sebai, General Manager of the Group, described the Congolese market as one of the most promising for promoting Egyptian products, particularly in the food industries sector. He emphasized that Egypt and the DRC are both members of the COMESA agreement, which offers tariff exemptions and preferential terms for products from member countries, presenting valuable opportunities to boost Egyptian exports.

El-Sebai noted that the group aims to double its exports of pasta and concentrates to African markets, asserting that the quality and competitive reputation of Egyptian products enable wide expansion opportunities across the continent.

He highlighted the DRC’s large population and its strategic position as a gateway to neighboring countries like Zambia, Kenya, and Rwanda, making it a prime target for export growth.

El-Sebai also pointed out that the trade volume between Egypt and the DRC remains limited compared to the potential offered by their partnership and the COMESA agreement, which could significantly increase the current trade figure of approximately USD 104 million.

Long-Term Strategic Partnerships

George Okitalonyi, President of the Congolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that his country sees Egyptian investors as reliable and capable partners who can enter the Congolese market with confidence.

He said: "We have witnessed successful cases where Chinese investors started with small projects and became key players. We believe Egyptian investors can achieve even greater success thanks to their experience and capabilities."

Okitalonyi emphasized that the DRC is not only seeking short-term commercial relations but is focused on long-term strategic partnerships across sectors such as trade, industry, and infrastructure. He stressed the country’s wealth of natural resources and growing demand for high-quality products, calling for serious and committed partners.

Government Support from the DRC

Rukiya Zady, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry in the DRC, expressed her government’s full support for Egyptian investors. She stated: "We place Egyptian investment at the top of our priorities and will provide the necessary customs facilities and incentives to ensure a stable and attractive business environment that strengthens our bilateral relations."

Zady pointed to the growing demand in the Congolese market for food products and concentrates, affirming the high level of trust consumers have in Egyptian products. She described cooperation with companies like the Egyptian Swiss Group as a genuine win-win opportunity.

Food Industries a Top Priority

Serge Bingoto, a member of the Congolese Chamber of Commerce, also emphasized the popularity of Egyptian products in the Congolese market, particularly pasta and concentrates.

He added: "We need to build productive partnerships that facilitate knowledge transfer and localize industry. We look forward to a new phase of collaboration with the Egyptian side that includes technology exchange and workforce development."

Bingoto noted the DRC’s direction toward attracting high-quality foreign investment and pledged to facilitate all processes that support partnerships between Egyptian and Congolese industrial institutions.

Mohamed El-Sherbiny: Political Will Drives Regional Cooperation

Mohamed El-Sherbiny, Chairman of Trust Company for General Supplies and Export and coordinator of the Congolese delegation’s visit to Egypt, highlighted the political leadership’s strategic orientation toward strengthening ties with Africa, particularly with countries such as the DRC.

He explained that the company, in line with this policy, has initiated a joint trade exchange program with the DRC, in cooperation with the Congolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aiming to open new horizons for economic integration, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities between the two nations.

El-Sherbiny emphasized that this step is part of Trust's broader effort to enhance Egypt’s role in Africa through mutually beneficial partnerships that align with both countries’ goals for sustainable economic growth and robust trade cooperation.

Export Mechanisms and Logistics Discussed

The meeting also addressed mechanisms to facilitate the entry of Egyptian products into the Congolese market, including improvements to banking systems, money transfer services, and the identification of optimal shipping routes.

Both sides reviewed the DRC’s market needs for Egyptian goods and explored the potential for signing future cooperation agreements to expand bilateral trade.

Trade Figures and Prospects

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, trade volume between Egypt and the DRC reached approximately USD 104 million in 2023.

Egypt’s exports to the DRC include iron and steel products, food items, fertilizers, and chemical products, while imports from the DRC consist mainly of raw copper, timber, and other mineral materials.

These developments align with Egypt’s broader strategy to expand its exports to Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, aimed at enhancing economic integration and facilitating the movement of goods and services across the continent.