Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed University (‘ZU’) celebrated the graduation of the ‘Future Makers’ Class of 2025, recognising the achievements of 1,503 students across its Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses. The ceremony was held over three days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and attended by His Excellency Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Her Excellency Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the ZU Board of Trustees, alongside guests of honour, members of the university's Board of Trustees, prominent figures, and the families of the graduates.

Her Excellency Hajer Al Thehli, Secretary General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, marked the first day of the graduation ceremony as Guest of Honor, highlighting the vital role the university plays in preparing the next generation of leaders for the UAE.

This year marks the 23rd cohort of graduating female students and the 13th cohort of male students. Graduates represent all seven of Zayed University’s colleges, including the Colleges of Business, Communications and Media Sciences, Technological Innovation, Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Natural and Health Sciences, and Arts and Creative Enterprises, as well as postgraduate programmes.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulated the graduates on their achievements, wishing them continued success and a prosperous future. He encouraged them to apply the knowledge and skills they gained in service of the UAE, its leadership, and the wider community, contributing to the nation’s bright future. At the end of the ceremony, His Excellency received a gift titled “Marhaban” (Welcome) a modern sculpture inspired by a verse from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, blending traditional Emirati calligraphy with contemporary design to embody the values of generosity, pride, and heritage.

The Class of 2025 includes a diverse group of graduates, comprising 1,234 female and 203 male undergraduates, along with 66 postgraduate students. Among them, 224 students graduated with honours across undergraduate and master’s programmes.

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, congratulated the graduates and their families on their achievement, describing the ceremony as a celebration of legacy, identity, and future purpose.

She said: “True legacy isn’t built by titles or applause. it’s rooted in values that hold firm when no one is watching. Today’s graduates carry three national trusts: skill that serves, knowledge that questions, and character that endures. The future won’t be shaped by how loud we speak, but by how deeply we are rooted.”

Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, said while addressing the audience: “In this Year of Community, take the skills you have learned, the insights you have gained, and the ambitions you have and use them not only to build your career but to build your community. As graduates of Zayed University, you have a superpower: the ability to adapt, to grow, and to redefine yourself, again and again, as you meet the world—not with fear, but with fire.”

The graduation ceremony affirms Zayed University’s role in nurturing and empowering future leaders, and championing individual achievements for all students. These efforts align with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, reinforcing the university’s role in driving national progress.

Zayed University takes immense pride in its graduates and congratulates the Class of 2025 and looks forward to witnessing the impact they will make on the UAE and the world.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress from its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

