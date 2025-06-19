Dubai, UAE: Reach, the UAE’s most influential marketing and talent agency, has proudly announced the exclusive signing of Egyptian content powerhouse, Marwa bin Hassan, in a move set to shake up the regional influencer landscape.

With a commanding digital presence of more than 2.6 million Instagram followers and more than 10 years experience with content creating, Marwa is known for her high-impact fashion and lifestyle content that resonates across borders. Her bold aesthetic, authentic storytelling, and ability to engage millions has cemented her as one of North Africa’s most exciting voices in the creator economy.

Having previously worked for the Dubai Tourism board on its Visit Dubai and #MyDubai campaigns, Marwa is no stranger to the Emirates and since permently locating to the UAE a year ago, Marwa is ready to expand her reach, collaborate with regional and international brands and bring her distinctive style to new audiences across the Gulf.

Nour Zayat, Managing Director of Reach, said: “Marwa is one of the most professional and stylish influencers we’ve ever had the privialge of working with. We are proud to welcome her not only to the Reach family, but to the whole of the UAE and look forward to elevating her platform through strategic brand partnerships and content innovation.”

Marwa bin Hassan, content creator, said: “Dubai has always been a dream for me, it’s a hub of creativity, ambition, and opportunity. I’m so excited to start this next chapter with Reach, and I can’t wait to collaborate with incredible brands and creators across the region.”

This signing marks yet another milestone for Reach Marketing as it continues to build the region’s most exciting influencer roster and deliver campaigns that drive both cultural impact and measurable results.

About Reach

Reach is a leading 360-marketing agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.