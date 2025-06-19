Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties officially opened the new branch of Alhelli Supermarket at Seef Mall – Muharraq. His Excellency Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic and Foreign Trade, was present at the ceremony. The event was also attended by Alhelli Chairman, Mr. Ammar Mirza Alhelli; Alhelli CEO, Mr. Shaker Alhelli; Alhelli Projects and IT Manager, Mr. Sadiq Al Helli, and several senior officials from both parties.

The new branch marks the fourteenth in the Alhelli Supermarket chain across the Kingdom and brings added value to the mall. Covering 3,834 square meters on the first floor, it features a modern design and state-of-the-art facilities aimed at providing a comfortable and convenient shopping experience. The store includes wide aisles, self-checkout stations, and an extensive selection of fresh, organic, and locally sourced products, as well as everyday essentials to offer customers high quality and unique service.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf said: “We thank His Excellency Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic and Foreign Trade for his continued support and for attending the inauguration of this new branch, which aligns with our strategy to enhance our destinations and offer visitors a more complete and seamless experience. This addition further strengthens the mall’s position as a top shopping destination and reflects our ongoing efforts to support the local retail sector by attracting leading national brands that contribute to Bahrain’s commercial landscape. We are confident this new branch will be well received by shoppers and will help boost overall visitor satisfaction.

Alhelli CEO, Mr. Shaker Alhelli said: “This new branch is a strategic step in our ongoing expansion into locations that are well-positioned to serve surrounding communities. We chose Seef Mall – Muharraq for its central location and wide range of services, making it an ideal setting to grow the Alhelli brand and offer a high-quality shopping experience that meets the expectations of our customers. We value our collaboration with Seef Properties and look forward to delivering a retail experience that resonates with shoppers.”

Since its opening in 2015, Seef Mall – Muharraq has grown into a leading shopping and entertainment destination, thanks to its prime waterfront location overlooking Arad Fort and its diverse mix of well-known brands and dining options. Alhelli Supermarket began its journey in 1975 as a small neighborhood store and has since evolved into one of the most successful retail companies in Bahrain.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.