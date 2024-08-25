Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) hosted an orientation program for incoming aspiring teachers and educators joining its academic programs for the first semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The program offered information on academic expectations, campus resources, and support services, enabling the joiners to transition smoothly into their new environment, instilling a sense of community and equipping them with the knowledge needed to succeed in their studies.

The students learned about the college's strategies, goals, and comprehensive academic and technical services. The program emphasized the importance of innovation in education, research, and evidence-based practices, while preserving the UAE's national identity and rich cultural heritage.

Highlights included a series of online and in-person sessions, including an orientation of the college’s mentorship program launched last year, in addition to face-to-face meetings with existing mentors. There were several keynotes, including from ECAE’s Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor, in addition to a Q&A session

The mentorship program pairs new aspiring teachers with experienced educators, who support them develop the practical teaching skills they need to be effective in classrooms.

Through these mentor connections, students can build confidence, enhance their skills, and better prepare for their future roles in the education sector.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor at ECAE, said, “The UAE's wise leadership is deeply committed to empowering skilled educational leaders and teachers, recognizing the impact that well-equipped students can play in advancing our national education goals. This belief motivates ECAE to continue unlocking the potential of educators through innovative academic programs, advanced research, and local and global partnerships, all aimed at enhancing student growth and leadership in education.”

“In today's rapidly evolving world, embracing continuous learning is no longer an option but a necessity for educators. The swift pace of change demands that educators take the lead in driving the transformation of the UAE's education sector. Our orientation program provides an opportunity to learn about our values, vision, and approach that will empower future educators to preserve and promote the Emirati identity among future generations, foster cooperation for a more interconnected society, embrace continuous learning for growth, conduct impactful research, and champion innovation,” she added.

The orientation program provided the students the opportunity to engage with experienced educators, learn about their ambitions for the school education system and receive personalized guidance to align their goals with the diverse academic programs offered by ECAE.

ECAE's academic offerings include a Master of Education and Innovation Program, Master of Education in Educational Leadership for School Improvement, Pre-Service Early Years and Primary PDG, Pre-Secondary PDG, and Credit Bearing Micro-Credentials, all of which are accredited programs.

Attendees also received an immersive tour of the college's state-of-the-art facilities, including the Continuing Education Center, the Digital Fabrication Laboratory (FABLAB), the library, and the Learning Support Hub.