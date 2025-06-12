Following its launch in Kuwait, CyberSHE will expand to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and Qatar

Kuwait: The cybersecurity industry continues to evolve rapidly, demanding a skilled and diverse talent pipeline to address growing threats. In a strategic effort to expand access to world-class cybersecurity education across the Middle East, EC-Council, the global leader in cybersecurity training and the creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, has partnered with CyberSHE to deliver impactful technical training and career development opportunities for aspiring women professionals across the region.

CyberSHE, an initiative by Women in CyberSecurity Middle East (WiCSME), was launched at Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST). The initiative brings together leaders from government, academia, and industry to deliver focused training, mentorship, and structured career pathways for women seeking to build technical capability and pursue careers in cybersecurity. By equipping more women with cutting-edge skills, the program is helping to unlock new perspectives and build stronger, more inclusive cyber teams across the region.

“Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing fields in the world, and the Middle East holds extraordinary untapped potential. At EC-Council, we see education as a catalyst for transformation. Through CyberSHE, we are opening the door to global-standard training, mentorship, and new career pathways for women across the region. This initiative represents the kind of purposeful collaboration that creates lasting opportunity. We are honored to support it, and we believe it is just the beginning of a much larger movement to shape the future of cyber talent in the region.” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council

CyberSHE is a four-week program built around EC-Council’s internationally respected certifications. Participants undertake technical training through the Certified Cybersecurity Technician (CCT), Certified Network Defender (CND), and Certified SOC Analyst (CSA) programs. The hands-on, lab-driven curriculum is delivered over three weeks and is followed by a structured set of career-readiness modules that include mentorship, soft skills development, and industry insights.

Dr. Reem Faraj AlShammari, Chairperson of WiCSME, added:

“CyberSHE is more than just a program, it represents the power of collective efforts in action. Through CyberSHE, we are uniting key pillars of our society to create a generation of empowered, job-ready women professionals in cybersecurity. By building skilled workforce, the program is directly boosting the National Cyber readiness (Strategic Workforce Development), and is strategically positioned to improve the entire region's Global Cybersecurity Index rankings.”

Following its launch in Kuwait, CyberSHE will expand to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and Qatar. Over the next three years, the program aims to train 1,500 women, helping to strengthen national cyber capabilities and promote more inclusive workforce participation.

This partnership reflects EC-Council’s global mission to make cybersecurity education accessible, relevant, and transformative. By supporting initiatives like CyberSHE, EC-Council continues to shape pathways that empower women, elevate careers, and contribute to a safer digital future.

About EC-Council:

EC-Council is the creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.