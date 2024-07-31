Dr. Abdullah Kamel:

The project is part of a strategic plan for expansion and diversification with innovative urban projects exceeding 10 billion pounds



Within the framework of its strategic and innovative vision in the field of real estate development and its endeavor to diversify its real estate portfolio in a number of vital areas in Egypt, Ebny Developments signed a cooperation protocol with "Prime Hospitality" to manage and operate "Prime Residence Heliopolis" project, one of the company's innovative projects in one of the most vital areas on Thawra Street and near a number of main axes in Heliopolis and Cairo Airport. The launch of the "Prime Residence Heliopolis" project comes as the second launch of Ebny Developments in 2024 in just 3 months after launching the "Waves Complex" project in May 2024.



Dr. Abdullah Kamel, Chairman Ebny Developments, said during a press conference held on the sidelines of signing the protocol that the Prime Residence Heliopolis project is one of the company's innovative projects that offers a new idea and service to its customers within the framework of the company's plan to provide a different real estate product that provides its residents with the highest levels of quality and the best services, noting that the project is a luxurious "residential hotel" that provides a new and required service in this vital area near Cairo International Airport and a number of entertainment centers surrounding the project, which makes it an ideal destination for investment in this type of units, explaining that this project comes within the framework of offering a number of diverse projects between residential, administrative, commercial, medical, hotel and entertainment with an investment volume exceeding 10 billion pounds according to the expansion plan set by the company.



Kamel stressed that the vision of "Ebny Developments" since its launch in the Egyptian market is based on a basic concept and a clear vision in building unique sustainable urban projects that are in line with the surrounding environment and provide the highest standards of quality and sustainability to preserve the investment value of these projects according to a scientific system and studies adopted by the company for the needs of the market, in addition to the company's keenness to choose its partners in the work from the best and strongest specialized expertise in the real estate market in all sectors, which is what made the company sign a cooperation protocol in managing Prime Residence Heliopolis project with "Prime Hospitality", which is considered one of the first and largest companies specialized in equipping and managing residential and hotel properties and vacation homes, indicating that under this protocol, the group will undertake the hotel management of the project to ensure achieving the highest investment return from the project.



Mohamed Islam, the company's CEO, added that the real estate market is currently witnessing a remarkable development in the type of real estate units that the customer needs due to the change in the customer culture and dealing with real estate as one of the most important safe investment tools that also achieves large profitable returns. Therefore, the company has taken it upon itself, in line with its strategic vision in the Egyptian market over the past years, to be unique in the type of projects it offers to the market, noting that the Prime Residence Heliopolis project is considered one of these distinguished projects in terms of the services and privileges of the project in addition to the diversity in the areas of its units that meet the needs of customers, indicating that the project is a luxurious hotel complex with a height of 5 floors on Thawra Street, Almaza - Heliopolis.



The project contains a variety of hotel residential units ranging from studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom apartments with areas ranging from 35 to 95 meters, under the management of Prime Hotel Management Group.



For his part, Khaled Al Sayyad, founder and chairman of Prime Hospitality expressed his happiness to cooperate with Ebny Developments, as it is one of the companies with pioneering and innovative ideas in the field of real estate development, in addition to the company’s trust and commitment to its clients, pointing out that this cooperation is a strong addition to the company and enhances its expansion plan in the Egyptian market, which seeks to sign a number of contracts with new partners to reach 1,000 hotel residential units in preparation for launching some new projects in Egypt, including the Administrative Capital and Heliopolis, in addition to the current areas managed by the company in Downtown, Sheraton Residences, New Cairo, 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, Mohandessin, Katameya, 10th of Ramadan, Sharm El Sheikh, the Red Sea and the North Coast. He pointed out that Prime Hotel Management Group is the first and largest company specialized in equipping, managing and renting residential properties and vacation homes, whether for individuals or companies, and achieving the highest investment return from them, especially with the group's experience in the integrated management of these hotel residential projects, noting that the group seeks to change the levels and concepts of hotel apartments in Egypt and maximize the return on investment and operating efficiency for property owners and investors and provide distinguished hospitality services to tenants with integrated hotel services with international specifications.



According to Mr. Moataz Amin, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Group, Prime Residence project is a new addition to the "Prime Hospitality" brand and is the sixth project under this brand.



For his part, he stated that the Prime Residence project increases the group's operational capacity, which reaches approximately 450 hotel residential units, to enhance the group's position in the Egyptian market as the first and largest company specialized in managing hotel apartments and vacation homes in Egypt.