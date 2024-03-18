Ebny Developments announced its strategic and expansion plan in the Egyptian real estate market and the contents of its huge investment plan during the current year 2024...which is a real contribution added to its long and tangible history in construction and development while achieving its comprehensive vision in developing communities.



Dr. Abdullah Kamel, chairman of Ebny Developments said: our real estate portfolio has been enriched by expanding the addition of new distinct plots of land to the portfolio of projects owned by the company to create diverse and unique investment opportunities, stressing that the year 2024 is the year of investment and construction in the real estate market.



He added that the company’s vision since its launch in the Egyptian market is based on a basic concept, which is to build unique sustainable urban communities that are in line with the surrounding environment and provide their residents with the highest quality standards to preserve the investment value of these communities, through the implementation of a number Among the projects in South Upper Egypt, specifically in the new city of Sohag, with the implementation of a number of administrative and commercial projects in Cairo, it represents an architectural pillar that is compatible with the modern urban renaissance the country is witnessing, comparable to international commercial centers in terms of construction and technical technology, keeping pace with customer requirements, consistent with sustainable development and preservation.



The Chairman of Ebny Developments indicated that “Ebny” has been operating in the Egyptian market since 2012. The volume of investments in its projects exceeds 15 billion pounds, and it decided to enter the field of real estate investment in the most difficult times, but due to the insistence of its leaders and their belief that Egypt, despite any challenges, will remain the land of goodness.



Greene Avenue project in New Sohag will be delivered during 2024.

This comes despite the economic challenges witnessed by the real estate sector and the resulting high prices of building and construction materials that do not compare with the selling prices.



However, the company spared no effort in implementing the project with the same advertised features, including green spaces, water bodies, and smart services with modern technology provided. For customers, comfort and safety are provided according to the highest modern construction standards.



He pointed out that the company's first project in the new city of Sohag, the Greeny Avenue project, is built on an area of 20 acres. It is a residential compound with full services and facilities, providing the first smart compound in Upper Egypt and providing triple play services in partnership with Vodafone, in line with Ebny's vision to provide an experience. A unique residential complex that has never been seen before in Upper Egypt, with a culture of integrated residential resorts, as it contains green spaces, services, stunning landscapes, the application of the highest levels of safety, and a smart, sustainable infrastructure, in addition to the implementation of the “Westway” project, which is a commercial and entertainment center in New Sohag on an area of ​​approximately 10 square metres. 000 square meters, which includes the best brands, restaurants, a children’s play area, a medical clinic and other services, next to the “Greeny Avenue” project. The commercial center will provide enjoyment and entertainment services for the residents of the compound and its surrounding areas, adding

Due to the great demand achieved by the company’s first project, the company obtained a plot of land with an area of 36 acres in New Sohag also to implement the “Azalia Resort” project, the company’s second project in New Sohag...it is a full-service residential resort with the idea of tourist resorts due to its vast areas of Landscapes, stunning landscapes and wonderful architectural designs, noting that the company has a strong management with experience to manage projects and carry out maintenance work, in addition to providing hundreds of new job opportunities for the youth of Upper Egypt and contributing to the implementation of the state’s plan to redistribute population density in the governorates and major cities and make cities Upper Egypt is one of the cities that attract work and luxury

Achieving sales of 3 billion in 2023 and targeting 6 billion in 2024.



Dr. Abdullah Kamel, confirmed that the year 2024 represents the highest performance curve for the company towards implementing the company’s projects in New Sohag City and Cairo, and that special priority has been given to implementing this on the ground and at rapid rates.



“The first hotel units in Heliopolis, along with many administrative, commercial and medical centers in the neighborhoods of Nasr City, Heliopolis and New Nozha.”



In the same context and to achieve continuity in progress in real estate development work........ the company is proceeding with the establishment of new projects in Cairo with highly innovative designs, including commercial and administrative units, in addition to modern distinguished hotel units, which is the first precedent of its kind witnessed in the East Cairo region. Specifically, the Heliopolis neighborhood, Nasr City, with an architectural style that represents uniqueness and an addition to the field of real estate development, innovation and excellence, and the provision of a real estate product characterized by quality and happiness and provides its residents with comfort and safety in accordance with the highest modern construction standards.

-Ends-