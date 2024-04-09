Manama, Bahrain—Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay,” a leading Bahraini financial institute specializing in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Forbes Middle East FinTech 50 list. This recognition underscores EazyPay's commitment to revolutionizing the digital payment landscape and its significant impact on the financial industry across the Middle East.

The Forbes Middle East Fintech 50 is a highly anticipated annual list that recognizes the most disruptive and influential players transforming the financial technology sector in the Middle East. With 23 entries dedicated to payment gateway firms, EazyPay secured the number 19 spot, solidifying its position as a distinguished leader in the realm of online payment solutions.

Established in 2016, EazyPay's innovative technology is revolutionizing digital transactions, establishing it as a leader within the MENA FinTech landscape. The company’s success hinges on a comprehensive suite of payment solutions catering to the specific needs of both established businesses and agile startups. This adaptability ensures seamless integration and fosters a thriving digital ecosystem. EazyPay's impact extends beyond facilitating transactions, establishing themselves as strong advocates for financial inclusion. By creating accessible payment solutions, EazyPay empowers previously unbanked or underbanked individuals to participate in the digital economy. This not only broadens the customer base for businesses but also fosters a more equitable financial landscape in Bahrain.

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Eazy Financial Services, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes Middle East. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who are passionate about making financial services easier and more accessible for everyone in the region.”

Being listed on Forbes Middle East FinTech 50 marks a significant milestone for Eazypay and further reinforces its position as a leading force shaping the future of finance in the Middle East. The company remains committed to continuous innovation and collaboration to create a more inclusive and prosperous financial ecosystem for the region.

About Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Payment Services Provider, Payment Gateway, 5th POS & Online Payment Acquirer in The Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is Primarily engaged in digital payment services within the Financial Industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & latest payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.