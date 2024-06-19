Manama, Bahrain – Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”, a leading Bahraini financial institute specialized in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, today announced the promotion of Abdulla Hamad Aloqab to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) – Head of Innovation & IT, effective immediately. In this newly expanded role, Mr. Aloqab will oversee all aspects of EazyPay's technology strategy and execution, including innovation, product development, information technology, and data security.

Building on his current experience as Chief Technology Officer at EazyPay, where he steered innovation and IT strategy with his expertise in technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mr. Aloqab has a proven track record of success spanning over 10 years within the financial technology domain. His team successfully launched the first SoftPOS in Bahrain, and pioneered crypto payments in the MENA region through Binance Pay, leveraging his technical acumen.

With a Bachelor's in Computer Science from the American University of Sharjah, Mr. Aloqab also leads A.E. Bits Tech Solutions, creating cutting-edge solutions. His competencies lie in navigating the complexities of technology to drive financial innovation and accessibility.

Abdulla Hamad Aloqab commented, “I am honored to be appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Innovation & IT at EazyPay. This new role allows me to leverage my experience in financial technology to drive innovation across all aspects of the company's technology strategy. Fueled by my commitment to financial inclusion through technology, I'm excited to propel EazyPay's legacy of pioneering industry-first solutions."

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder and CEO – Eazy Financial Services commented, “Abdulla's proven track record in innovation and technical leadership makes him the perfect fit to guide EazyPay's future technological advancements in his new role. Abdulla's vision has been instrumental in launching industry-first solutions and we look forward to his continued leadership in shaping EazyPay's technological landscape."

This appointment underscores EazyPay's commitment to staying at the forefront of financial technology innovation.