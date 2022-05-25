DUBAI, UAE: Power management company, Eaton will be holding expert seminars and workshops for its life safety division as they embark on a region-wide roadshow.

The company will discuss its new range of alarms and signaling devices designed to help detect, notify, evacuate and protect against a wide range of threats in today’s most complex and challenging environments.

Eaton will be conducting technical sessions from 25th May to 13th June on the latest life safety and mass notification solutions and how the company caters to every industry in the region. Eaton product managers will be sharing their knowledge to audiences comprising of consultants, partners and end-users in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

The roadshow will allow attendees to not only have a hands-on experience with the featured products but also see the ability Eaton has to bring such a broad range of technologies together into bespoke solutions.

According to consultancy firm 6Wresearch, the GCC’s fire safety systems market was worth US$1.36 billion in 2015, with Saudi Arabia (US$598.4 million), and the UAE (US$394.4 million) comprising 73 per cent of the regional market. The other Gulf States of Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait accounted for US$367.2 million (27 per cent).

Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director Eaton Middle East said: “The fire safety market is expected to grow exponentially over the comings years and for 2022 it is estimated to be worth US$632.2 million. With this projected growth, it is imperative for us to showcase and pass on valuable knowledge and educate organizations on the benefits of installing world-class products across industrial, commercial and residential projects in the Middle East.”

“At Eaton, we know when it comes to protecting life and property, there’s no room for compromise. The leading life safety and mass notification solutions from Eaton’s portfolio are designed to save lives. In the most demanding industrial, residential and commercial environments, Eaton delivers top performance with the expertise, reliability and scalability that buildings in the Middle East require. We look forward to this roadshow and demonstrating our expertise.

Eaton’s life safety division has a rich legacy across the region having installed industry-leading products in prestigious projects in the Middle East. Early this month, the company celebrated 100 years of its Wheelock products that offer the industry’s first, patented technology for the largest range of audible and visual notification appliances.

