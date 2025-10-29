Facility opens in 2026, creates 700 new jobs, and will include advanced manufacturing as well as centers for engineering, customer experience, innovation and training.

This enhances Eaton’s capabilities to produce advanced electrical and electronic components critical for industries including data centers, commercial buildings and utilities across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Reflecting Eaton and Jafza’s shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, this facility will use 20 Industry 4.0 technologies and achieve LEED Gold certification.

DUBAI, UAE – Intelligent power management company Eaton today announces the start of construction on the first phase of its new 36,000 square meter sustainable facility for advanced manufacturing, engineering and training in Dubai, UAE, in collaboration with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the flagship free zone of DP World.

This milestone underscores Dubai’s commitment, as laid out in its D33 strategy, to high-tech industrial growth and its emergence as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. The multi-million-dollar investment will create over 700 jobs including highly skilled research, engineering and advanced manufacturing positions to further support Eaton customer needs across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Our latest advanced, sustainable manufacturing facility and engineering center will further enable Eaton to meet the growing demand to deliver power safely, sustainably and efficiently across the region and beyond,” said Paulo Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer, Eaton. “We are proud to work alongside DP World and Jafza to align with the Dubai government’s vision of accelerating sustainable industrial growth in the region, positioning the nation as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation.”

“Eaton’s investment reinforces Dubai’s emergence as a global center for advanced manufacturing, powered by high-skilled talent, R&D investment and next-generation automated factories,” said His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).“It represents a strong commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and its vision for sustainable industrial growth. We welcome the continued confidence shown by global manufacturing champions like Eaton, reflecting the opportunities Dubai provides through world-class infrastructure, a pro-business environment, and exceptional talent, building a future ready industrial ecosystem that positions Dubai at the forefront of global innovation.”

This new state-of-the-art facility will incorporate 20 different Industry 4.0 technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to significantly enhance Dubai’s capabilities in producing advanced electrical and electronic components critical for multiple industries. Strategically located in Jafza, Eaton will benefit from world-class infrastructure and seamless logistics via Jebel Ali Port to efficiently serve key markets.

A key element of the site will be a new strategic engineering center, housing several hundred engineers focused on product innovation, sustainable and smart manufacturing as well as power management solutions for data centers, utilities, commercial buildings and related industries.

The facility’s design reflects Eaton’s, Jafza’s and Dubai’s ambitious, shared sustainability objectives, incorporating renewable energy technologies and energy-efficient processes. This new site is expected to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, minimizing environmental impact.

“We’re proud to welcome Eaton to Jafza as part of Dubai’s push to lead in advanced manufacturing,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DP World GCC, as he highlighted Jafza’s role in driving Dubai’s industrial growth. “The sector contributed over AED 37.6 billion dirhams to GDP in 2024, and with the Dubai Industrial Strategy targeting a $5 billion industrial boost by 2030, projects like this are essential. Jafza’s infrastructure and connectivity will help Eaton drive efficiency, innovation and sustainability.”

Eaton’s investment highlights how international companies can leverage Dubai and Jafza’s advantages to expand their global reach. With over 700 manufacturing businesses from 73 countries operating in Jafza, the free zone is advancing industrial growth, driving foreign investment and strengthening Dubai’s status as a global manufacturing and trade hub.

About Eaton:

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Jafza:

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,890 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.

Contact:

Camie Melton Hanily, Strategic & Executive Communications, Eaton

CamieMMeltonHanily@Eaton.com