DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Eaton, the intelligent power management company, has opened a new state-of-the-art campus in Helsinki to boost its capacity to manufacture and supply Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, including its latest product, the Eaton 9395X.

Now in production at the company’s new state-of-the-art campus in Helsinki, Finland, the Eaton 9395X UPS occupies a footprint up to 30% smaller than similar UPS models and delivers superior energy efficiency thanks to its silicon carbide converters. In a data centre this makes it easier to reduce carbon emissions because less electricity is needed.

With a maximum power rating currently up to 1700 kVA that will be extended in the coming year, and exceptional power density, the Eaton 9395X is designed for outstanding resilience, building further on the already robust capabilities of the Power Xpert 9395P UPS. It is also an Eaton EnergyAware UPS, with grid interactive capability which means that data centre operators can reduce the total cost of ownership of the Eaton 9395X by earning revenue through energy market participation: they can sell the demand response services that help balance a high-renewable grid.

Qasem Noureddin, Commercial Director, Eaton Middle East, said: “We designed silicon carbide (SiC) based converters into the Eaton 9395X, so that it brings to market an efficiency of 97.5% in double-conversion mode. The fact that it needs up to 30% less cooling, and up to 30% less floorspace than similar UPS models, means that this UPS leaves more room for revenue-generating IT equipment. It has top exhaust, with no rear clearance required, which means a further saving on space and lower installation costs, too.”

Easy deployment of the Eaton 9395X can be attributed to thoughtful design which includes ready-built sub-assemblies and simplified installation based on an inter-cabinet busbar design and self-configuring power modules. Large systems can be configured with one click, and with reliable self-monitoring systems inbuilt, there is less need for scheduled maintenance checks which adds up to further cost savings. HotSync patented load-sharing technology increases reliability whilst eliminating the risk of single point of failure. It guarantees the safe and reliable operation of the UPS by synchronizing parallel power modules and UPSs without the need for a communication link or synchronization signals.

The Eaton 9395X UPS is supplied with a full life-cycle analysis and eco passport to demonstrate its environmental impact through the supply chain, in manufacturing, and in use, all the way to its end-of-life which makes it easy to include in facility-level carbon emission calculations. This innovative UPS delivers the highest levels of sustainability, safety, and reliability helping Eaton’s customers to achieve their sustainability targets.

