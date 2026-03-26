DUBAI, UAE - EasyWill, the UAE’s first full digital AI powered Will creation and registration platform. has announced a strategic partnership with REELLY AI, a leading PropTech B2B platform, to empower real estate agents with estate planning tools and education to better protect their clients’ assets and investments.

The partnership comes at a critical time following recent updates to inheritance regulations in the UAE and during these uncertain times. Under new rules introduced in January 2026, financial assets located in the UAE and belonging to expatriates without registered heirs may be designated as a charitable endowment, underscoring the importance of proper estate planning.

At the same time, demand for will creation is rising sharply. According to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), over 11,000 wills were registered in 2025 alone, more than double the figure recorded in 2024, bringing the total number of registered wills to over 21,000. This surge reflects a growing awareness among residents and investors about the need to secure their assets and protect their families.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, REELLY AI will provide its network of more than 60,000 real estate agents with direct access to EasyWill’s AI-powered, fully digital will creation platform at a special cost. The platform enables agents to help their clients successfully create and register compliant wills entirely online, in multiple languages, from anywhere in the world, making it particularly suited to the UAE’s diverse expatriate population.

By integrating estate planning into their service offering, real estate professionals can now go beyond facilitating transactions and play a more holistic advisory role, helping clients safeguard long-term investments in an increasingly uncertain environment.

“This partnership is about empowering agents to deliver greater value to their clients at a time when it matters most,” said Alessandro Console, Co-founder & CEO of EasyWill. “In this current, services like this help ensure that valuable client relationships are not lost. More importantly, it allows brokers to go beyond transactions and demonstrate that they genuinely care about their clients’ long-term security and peace of mind.”

REELLY AI, which connects over 60,000 agents across the UAE and international markets with developers, continues to expand its ecosystem with solutions designed to enhance agent productivity and client engagement. The platform already offers advanced AI-driven tools for creating branded presentations and accessing insights across more than 1,350 real estate projects.

“With this partnership, we are equipping our agents with more than just sales tools, we are giving them the ability to support their clients in making informed, future-focused decisions,” said Vitalii Ryzhak, Co-founder & CEO of REELLY AI. “As the UAE market matures, trust and long-term relationships are becoming increasingly important. By enabling agents to facilitate estate planning solutions, we are helping them build deeper credibility while addressing a critical need among property investors.”

The partnership is now live and available to all REELLY agents, who can immediately begin offering EasyWill’s estate planning solutions to their clients. Together, both companies aim to foster greater awareness around asset protection and ensure that residents are better prepared to navigate an evolving legal and economic landscape.

About EasyWill:

EasyWill is a UAE-based legal tech company simplifying will creation and estate planning for expatriates and residents across the Emirates. Founded with the mission to combine digital innovation with legal reliability, EasyWill offers a seamless online platform that enables users to create, notarise, and register their wills fully in accordance with UAE federal law. The service ensures legal recognition through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), complete with certified Arabic translation and secure encrypted storage — all without the need for in-person appointments.

Built on the pillars of reliability, simplicity, and innovation, EasyWill is transforming how individuals safeguard their legacies in the UAE. Led by co-founders Alessandro Console, Claudio Giannetti, and Alex Canciello, the company empowers users to protect their families and assets with clarity and confidence. With transparent pricing, multilingual support, and a 100% digital process, EasyWill makes legal protection accessible to everyone, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.easywill.ae

About REELLY AI:

REELLY is a cutting-edge B2B platform transforming the real estate industry by seamlessly connecting over 60,000 agents across the UAE and international markets with developers. Built to empower real estate professionals, the platform offers advanced, AI-driven tools that enable agents to create branded presentations and access insights across more than 1,350 projects—saving time, boosting productivity, and enhancing overall sales performance.

For developers, REELLY provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution to streamline agent communication, reduce marketing costs, and leverage real-time analytics on agent activity and performance. With nearly 95% of real estate transactions in the UAE driven by agents, REELLY is strategically positioned to optimize this critical channel, accelerating property sales through intelligent, data-driven solutions.

REELLY works closely with the Dubai Land Department to ensure trust, transparency, and innovation across the ecosystem. Recognized among the top 5 tech startups in the Middle East, REELLY continues to lead the PropTech evolution—delivering measurable impact for both agents and developers in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

For more information, visit https://www.reelly.ai/