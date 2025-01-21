Dubai, U.A.E – East & West Properties affirm that demand for luxury branded residences in Downtown Dubai continues to be high with international buyers.

Following the successful launch and sell-out of St. Regis Financial Centre Road, Dubai, The Residences in 2023, East & West Properties went on to launch Rixos, Financial Center Road, Dubai Residences in 2024. These two projects have a combined development value of AED 2.5 billion.

In 2024, East & West Properties once again teamed up with leading international brokerage, Driven Properties and Refine, Dubai’s leading turn-key solutions provider of property development services to spearhead the marketing, sales and development management for the iconic Rixos, Financial Center Road, Dubai Residences.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming success of the complete sell-out of the St. Regis Financial Centre Road, Dubai, The Residences, Rixos, Financial Center Road, Dubai Residences and 25hours Heimat Branded Residences. These achievements reflect the trust and enthusiasm of our valued clients. We eagerly anticipate further transforming the Downtown skyline with the addition of two iconic branded residential addresses,” said Sabreen Khalifa Al Mansoori - Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Leasing at East & West Properties.

The luxury branded development successfully sold out in just three months in 2024. Rixos, Financial Center Road, Dubai, Residences is an exclusive high-rise branded development home to 229 properties ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and lavish 4 and 5-bedroom duplex penthouses which are unique to the market.

Unveiling a modern icon of sophistication and style, the iconic residential community will soar to an impressive 347.81 metres with 84 storeys, and command breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a plethora of premium quality amenities which provide an unprecedented and holistic lifestyle experience. Facilities include a beautiful lobby & concierge service, a café & lounge, fitness facilities, a wellness centre, a running track, a yoga deck, padel tennis, a golf simulator, a games room, a resident’s lounge, two swimming pools including a sky pool with a sky lounge and a variety of children’s facilities.

Discerning residents will also benefit from access to a dedicated Residence Concierge who can provide a seamless and personalised a la carte service, tailored to meet individual needs and requirements.

Buyers of Rixos, Financial Center Road, Dubai Residences hail from over 25 different countries with the highest volume of purchases made by Russian, Emirati, Turkish, Chinese, Hungarian, Dutch, Canadian, Indian, Madagascan and Iranian clients.

Both of East & West Properties’ Downtown branded residential communities were well-received by local and international homebuyers primarily due to the global reputation which both hospitality brands have.

Construction Update

Rixos, Financial Center Road, Dubai Residences broke ground on 4 June 2024, and enabling works commenced in August 2024. The first phase of construction is progressing smoothly and on schedule. As of January 2025, the developer is making significant progress with enabling works and is proceeding efficiently with the anchoring and capping beam construction. This month, the team successfully completed external and internal shoring piles work, providing a crucial foundation for the excavation work that will follow. External and internal shoring piles work 100% completed

PTP piles tests 100% completed

Capping beam construction 65% completed

Anchoring work 50% completed

Excavation work 35% completed

Enabling work completion rate 24.64%

About East & West Properties

East & West Properties (EWP), established in 1993, is a distinguished real estate developer renowned for luxury developments across the UAE and internationally. Their portfolio includes prestigious projects like St. Regis Financial Centre Road, Dubai, The Residences, Peninsula 5 - The Signature Collection, The Edge and the Six Senses Residences – The Palm Dubai, Jumeirah Living Business Bay and Marina Gate. Reflecting their expertise in creating opulent residences that blend innovation with elegance.

East and West Properties’ dedication to quality and innovation has solidified its position as a leader in the luxury real estate market, consistently delivering projects that meet the highest standards of excellence.

www.ewp.ae

About Refine

Established in 2021, Refine is a full-service property development management consultancy, offering a wide range of services to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally. Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results. www.refinedubai.com

About Driven Properties

Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, has consistently demonstrated excellence in acquisitions with a focus on luxury properties. As a member of Forbes Global Properties, an exclusive consortium of the world's top 100 real estate firms, Driven Properties stands as a trusted partner for investors and buyers in Dubai's competitive real estate market. www.drivenproperties.com