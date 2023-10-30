UAE: Armenia, a land of breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, has recently made travel more accessible for UAE adventurers with streamlined visa regulations.

This enchanting country offers an array of unique experiences, including the coveted Grape Spa, making it an ideal destination for intrepid explorers seeking new adventures.

Visa simplification: Armenia has simplified its visa requirements for UAE citizens, making it easier than ever to explore its wonders. UAE passport holders can now enjoy visa-free travel to Armenia for up to 180 days within a year. This change aims to encourage cultural exchange, tourism, and deeper connections between the two nations.

A visit to a Grape Spa: Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Ararat Valley, Armenia's hidden gem, the Grape Spa, offers a serene environment for indulging in grape-based treatments. With Armenia's wine culture dating back thousands of years, the Grape Spa celebrates this heritage by offering therapeutic treatments such as vinotherapy baths, grape seed facials, and massages using local grape oils. It's a truly rejuvenating experience that seamlessly combines wellness with the country's rich viticultural traditions.

Historical treasures: Armenia boasts a rich cultural heritage, with ancient monasteries, churches, and historical sites waiting to be explored. Marvel at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Geghard Monastery, take in awe-inspiring vistas from the Tatev Wings cable car, or stroll through the charming streets of Yerevan, one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities. Every corner of Armenia tells a captivating story that fuels the imagination.

Scenic landscapes: The diverse landscapes of Armenia cater to every nature enthusiast. From the serene waters of Lake Sevan, known as the "Jewel of Armenia," to the stunning peaks of the Armenian highlands, the country is a paradise for hikers, adventurers, and those seeking tranquility in nature.

Warm hospitality: Armenia's well-deserved reputation for warm hospitality welcomes visitors with open arms, treating them like family and fostering unforgettable memories and connections with the local culture.

As Armenia opens its doors to UAE tourists, there has never been a better time to explore this gem of the Caucasus. From the convenience of new visa rules to rejuvenating your mind and body with the power of grapes, Armenia is a unique destination just waiting to be discovered.

