DUBAI, UAE — Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced its collaboration with Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) – one of the UAE’s top ten family run businesses. This marks a significant milestone in ESAG’s transformative journey to reshape the Group for the future, setting the stage for cloud-based innovation to provide modern scalable high performing IT infrastructure, reduced costs, as well as personalized experiences for customers.

The AWS cloud empowers ESAG to transform and modernize critical workloads, while unlocking new opportunities with AWS’s data analytics and generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The migration has enabled ESAG to streamline its business, reduce its operational and infrastructure cost and position itself for future growth.

Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) was quoted as saying, “As part of our digital transformation journey, we have made the decision to partner with AWS. This is a strategic shift that will redefine our operational paradigm through enhanced security, exponentially increased scalability, and additional system flexibility.”

“Our collaboration with ESAG showcases how the power of AWS can fuel digital transformation. By migrating to AWS, ESAG is not only streamlining its infrastructure but also unlocking new avenues for innovation. AWS’s suite of services, including advanced data analytics and GenAI, will enable ESAG to scale seamlessly and bring advanced data insights which in turn will enhance customer experiences.”, said Yasser Hassan, Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, AWS.

Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group is a diversified conglomerate based in the UAE, with a portfolio spanning retail, construction, industrial, and real estate sectors. With a history of driving growth across various industries, ESAG continues to innovate and lead, leveraging the latest technologies to deliver value to its customers and stakeholders. As ESAG continues to diversify business and elevate customer experiences across its brand portfolio, the scalability, security, and breadth of services provided by AWS will be instrumental in driving its transformation.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) is one of the UAE’s most eminent family businesses with more than 30 companies in its portfolio. With a history dating back to 1960, the Group partners with leading brands in various areas of expertise across wide ranging industry and consumer sectors.

Beginning in its early years as an exclusive trading partner for well-known consumer brands such as Grundig and Siemens, ESAG today is a diversified conglomerate with businesses such as retail, building materials, industrial and real estate. The Group’s institutional strengths, value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with partners and customers. www.algurg.com