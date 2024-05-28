Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EarthCam®, the leading provider of construction camera solutions, and WakeCap, a leader in smart solutions for construction site management, today announced their collaboration to integrate EarthCam visual data and WakeCap’s connected worker solutions on construction sites in Saudi Arabia.

The two companies, each technology leaders in their respective fields, are excited to join forces to enhance their offering for the construction industry in the kingdom.

“EarthCam’s visual data combined with WakeCap’s telematics solutions will deliver powerful new insights for construction project management teams,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam. “EarthCam continues to innovate to improve safety and efficiency on jobsites. This alignment with WakeCap will provide new capabilities for our shared clients in the KSA and beyond.”

This initiative is part of EarthCam’s expanding presence in the EMEA region, leading the industry with fast-to-deploy solutions for project monitoring and time-lapse documentation. EarthCam’s visual data from job sites has helped keep generations of construction workers safe while providing the most highly regarded construction time-lapse videos worldwide. EarthCam’s new edge computer vision and AI object-detection software continue to improve worker efficiency and risk mitigation for stakeholders.

“WakeCap’s technology solution, with its easy-to-implement software and hardware, has demonstrated significant improvements for our construction clients,” said Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and co-founder of WakeCap. “WakeCap digitizes data collection, allowing site owners to understand exactly what’s happening on complex, large-scale projects, harnessing real-time insights to streamline operations. Uniting with EarthCam Inc, a world leader in live streaming video, timelapse cameras, and AI analytics, will allow both companies to further enhance their ‘contech’ offering.”

The collaboration between WakeCap and EarthCam, Inc. was facilitated by Monsha'at,

the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority established in Saudi Arabia in 2016 to regulate, support, and develop the SME sector in the Kingdom. It operates independently under the Ministry of Commerce and aims to increase the productivity of SMEs and raise their contribution to the GDP from 20% to 35% by 2030.

About EarthCam

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: The Red Sea Project, Five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, One Vanderbilt in Manhattan, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, UBS Arena, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

About WakeCAP

WakeCap is a ‘smart hard hat’ solution that helps site owners and contractors improve productivity and achieve higher levels of operational efficiency. WakeCap is an easy-to-implement, cost-effective technology that combines simple-yet-smart hardware with highly accurate data. Founded in 2017, with offices in Riyadh, Dubai and San Francisco, WakeCap’s technology enables real-time monitoring and data collection on complex projects such as construction sites. By leveraging WakeCap’s services, clients gain valuable insights, allowing them to identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions that enhance overall efficiency.