Mohamed Alabbar: “Georgia’s beauty deserves developments that respect its landscapes, empower its people, and build prosperity that lasts. That is the legacy we aim to leave behind.”

As one of the world’s leading developers of mixed-use destinations, Eagle Hills brings its international expertise to Georgia, reinforcing confidence in the country’s growing investment landscape. Marking a new chapter in its expansion, Eagle Hills has inaugurated its new Presentation Centre in the heart of Tbilisi, further strengthening its presence and long-term commitment to sustainable growth across Georgia.

The opening ceremony, held in the presence of H.E. Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, H.E. Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties, marks a defining milestone in the partnership between Eagle Hills and the Government of Georgia, a collaboration built on shared confidence and a commitment to shaping the nation’s future through world-class, sustainable destinations.

Located in the heart of Tbilisi, amid its historic charm and modern spirit, the Presentation Centre stands as a testament to progress, a space where design, innovation, and community come together. More than a venue, it serves as an immersive showcase for Eagle Hills’ two landmark developments, Tbilisi Waterfront and Gonio Yachts & Marina, offering visitors an in-depth experience of their scale, design and spirit. Through detailed displays and presentations, the Centre highlights how these destinations embody Georgia’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and enduring vitality, offering a glimpse into the country’s next chapter of sustainable development.

Mohamed Alabbar: “The opening of our Presentation Centre in Tbilisi marks the beginning of our shared journey with Georgia. Our vision is to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth - creating jobs, attracting investment, and showcasing Georgia’s immense potential to the world. We are deeply honored to partner with the Government of Georgia, to drive sustainable progress, innovation, and prosperity for generations to come.”

Together, Tbilisi Waterfront and Gonio Yachts & Marina embody a unified direction for Georgia, one that brings together economic growth and environmental responsibility, blending contemporary development with cultural heritage. With planned investments exceeding USD 6.5 billion, the two destinations are projected to contribute significantly to Georgia’s GDP, attracting more than 350,000 visitors annually, stimulating local industries, drawing over USD 10 billion in foreign direct investment, and generating over 30,000 jobs across construction, retail, hospitality, and leisure.

Both developments are guided by Eagle Hills’ belief that true progress must respect both people and place. Across Tbilisi and Batumi, this commitment is reflected in energy-efficient infrastructure, smart systems, green mobility networks, and the preservation of the environment, with a particular focus in Batumi on safeguarding natural habitats and protecting migratory bird sanctuaries along the Black Sea coast.

Georgia’s breathtaking landscapes and deep-rooted traditions serve as both muse and responsibility. The developments are conceived as continuations of that landscape, enhancing its beauty while generating lastingsocial and economic value. Together, they align seamlessly with Georgia’s national growth agenda, advancing sustainable tourism, promoting responsible land use, and contributing to the nation’s long-term development.

Set within the riverbanks of Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi Waterfront is a distinctive riverside development that captures the city’s character and natural charm. Spanning 590 hectares, including 170 hectares of open parks and greenery, it will redefine city living through an innovative mixed-use community where architecture and nature exist in harmony.

The masterplan introduces refined residences, boutique retail, hospitality and a state-of-the-art wellness and spa center woven together by expansive green spaces, walking trails, leisure and recreational zones. Designed to strengthen Tbilisi’s position as a thriving, livable capital, the development establishes a new standard for sustainable living communities in the region. Rooted in the principles of sustainability and balance, Tbilisi Waterfront encourages connection - to nature, to movement, and to one another. Pedestrian-friendly boulevards, cycling paths, green corridors, and a world-class wellness center foster community well-being.

Along the captivating coastline of Batumi, Gonio Yachts & Marina unfolds as a visionary 260-hectare waterfront destination. Designed as an exclusive marina community, it harmoniously merges luxury and sustainability, creating a sanctuary for seaside living. Anchored by a world-class yacht marina, the project will feature branded residences, luxury and boutique hotels, retail boulevards, and open parklands inspired by Georgia’s maritime heritage. Its design emphasizes open views, walkable boulevards, and leisure spaces that celebrate both activities and calm, capturing the vitality of life by the sea.

Developed with an eco-conscious approach, Gonio Yachts & Marina honors Batumi’s pristine coastal setting through energy-efficient design, responsible coastal management, and biodiversity protection. The destination enhances the region’s tourism appeal while safeguarding its natural heritage, positioning Batumi as a premier hub for yachting, leisure, and high-end living.

The Tbilisi Presentation Centre serves as the hub of this experience, showcasing how Eagle Hills’ developments are redefining sustainable living, vibrant lifestyle communities, and life by the sea.