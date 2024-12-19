In a pioneering step that supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and enhances the shift towards clean energy in the transportation sector, ASX E-Mobility, the owner and operator of the E-FILL app, announced the introduction of the first official electric vehicle (EV) charging tariff at all its stations across the Kingdom. The tariff is set at 0.99 halalas per kWh, a move aimed at promoting transparency and providing a clearer charging experience for users. The company is currently offering free charging through the E-FILL app, with the new tariff set to take effect starting January 2025.

According to the company’s announcement, the charging cost will be calculated based on the amount of electricity consumed in kilowatt-hours. For example, if an electric vehicle consumes 50 kWh during the charging process, the cost will amount to SAR 49.5. This model reflects transparent pricing, allowing customers to accurately estimate costs before beginning the charging process, which provides them with better financial planning capabilities.

Al Sharif X allows users of the E-FILL app to view the charging cost in advance, as well as locate nearby charging stations and track the charging status in real-time. This approach provides a high level of control and flexibility, enhancing the user experience and encouraging the adoption of sustainable electric mobility.

Mr. Nawaf bin Fayez Al Sharif, CEO of Al Sharif Holding Group, said: "We are committed to supporting Vision 2030 by providing innovative and transparent electric mobility solutions. Setting the charging tariff at 0.99 halalas per kWh reflects our dedication to making electric mobility accessible and affordable for all citizens."

On his part, Mr. Mohamed Almusawa, CEO of ASX E-Mobility, explained: "The new tariff is designed to meet the needs of various users, whether for daily or fast charging on the go. We aim to provide a seamless and efficient charging experience via the E-FILL app, which builds customer trust in the electric mobility solutions we offer."

The ASX E-Mobility charging station network is widely spread across the Kingdom, making it easy for users to access charging services in both major cities and remote areas. This network reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality services that support the transition to a sustainable future.

It is worth mentioning that ASX E-Mobility was established in 2018 as a technological arm of Al Sharif Holding Group. The company specializes in developing and operating electric vehicle charging networks. Through strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors, ASX E-Mobility aims to support the transition to clean energy and enhance the infrastructure for electric mobility in the Kingdom. It is the owner and operator of the E-FILL app, which currently offers free electric charging until January 2025, enhancing the user experience and contributing to the spread of sustainable mobility culture.