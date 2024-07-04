Users can access the industry-leaders courses from renowned institutions in business, languages, strategy, technology and AI

Powered by an AI engine, GoLearning will lead innovation in personalised learning for the region

Abu Dhabi: e& UAE today announced the launch of GoLearning, an innovative and revolutionary eLearning platform that marks an important step towards digitised education in the UAE.

GoLearning offers a comprehensive catalogue of more than 10,000 courses focusing on professional and personal development topics through partnerships with global EdTech leaders like Coursera, edX, and Busuu.

The platform caters to diverse learning styles and goals, powered by advanced AI algorithms for a personalised experience.

GoLearning can be accessed by anyone from their desktop or mobile to enjoy + 10,000 courses and certifications from renowned institutions and industry-leaders. The platform includes a special focus on AI and technology courses, providing users with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.

With the freemium model, users can access over 4,000 courses completely free, pay for individual premium courses or subscribe to one of the packages starting from AED 25, with the flexibility to cancel their subscription whenever they choose.

Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “We are excited to launch GoLearning, showcasing our commitment to provide innovative global EdTech solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. GoLearning represents a unique initiative aimed at bridging the gap in the eLearning market by offering a diverse range of courses from international institutions and universities on a single platform. This helps to ensure that learners have access to a one-stop-shop for a comprehensive range of educational courses.”

In addition, GoLearning offers a variety of courses for children, ensuring that learners of all ages have access to valuable educational resources. GoLearning's competitively priced subscription packages present a more economical alternative to direct purchases from its partner platforms. At a monthly fee of AED 25 , the 'Languages Package' offers expert-led courses in 14 languages, adhering to CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) standards, while the 'Starter Package' provides key digital skills courses with certificates from prestigious universities like Johns Hopkins, all at AED 99 per month. .

Kais Zribi, Coursera’s General Manager for the MEA region, said: “In today’s rapidly changing economy, it’s more important than ever for individuals to cultivate creativity, increase productivity, and thrive in their careers. We are thrilled to partner with e& UAE to offer some of our top courses through the GoLearning platform. These courses, offered by leading universities like Duke University and companies such as IBM, Google, and Meta, will provide learners with the business, technology, and data science skills needed to upskill and succeed in the new digital economy. Our commitment to education and professional development remains unwavering, and we look forward to supporting even more learners in achieving their personal and career goals.”

Anant Agarwal, Chief Academic Officer, 2U and Founder, edX said: “Online education has the unmatched power to democratise knowledge, bridging borders and breaking barriers. By joining e& UAE’s eLearning initiative, we're unlocking a universe of opportunities for learners through world-class programmes on edX on topics from AI and computer science to leadership and sustainability, from top institutions and industry leaders worldwide. In today's interconnected world, platforms like GoLearning become crucial bridges, connecting global talent to high-quality educational resources. Through this collaboration, we aim to propel learners toward rewarding careers, nurture their most transformative ideas, and be the spark that ignites global innovation.”

GoLearning has set its ambitions to become a leading player in the eLearning industry with its freemium model, personalised learning paths, and partnerships with global leaders. This reflects e& UAE’s commitment to providing a world-class learning experience. This launch is just one step in our ongoing journey to revolutionise education and provide continuous learning opportunities for everyone.

For further information or to sign up for courses, visit www.golearning.ae.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance, and gaming. e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae. For more information, visit www.golearning.ae.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 129 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalogue of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in many high-demand fields, including data science, technology, and business.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that fuels the world’s ambition. edX was developed in 2012 by Harvard and MIT to make the world’s best education available to everyone. Today, as a part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 86 million people with online learning to meet every professional moment. Together with top-ranked universities and organizations at the forefront of their fields, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs across nearly every career discipline, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health. Find online courses, certificates, boot camps, and degrees that fuel your ambition at edx.org.