MEF is a non-profit industry collaboration forum of network, cloud and technology providers

Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& UAE announced its membership in MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers. This move underscores the digital telco’s commitment to delivering world-class network solutions and enabling seamless connectivity for its customers across the region.

As a member, e& UAE will become part of MEF's exclusive ecosystem of over 200 leading technology, cloud, and network providers. It will also introduce MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services and Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) automation API standards aligned to MEF’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Industry Blueprint, reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive automated digital connectivity solutions.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), e& UAE, said: “At e& UAE, we are dedicated to shaping the future of connectivity at every opportunity. Our membership in MEF and the launch of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services and LSO APIs reflect our commitment to delivering tangible benefits to our valued customers. This initiative enables us to lead the market with cutting-edge services, meet partner demands for reliable solutions, and expedite our digital transformation journey. Consequently, this translates into faster service delivery, enhanced customer experiences, and solidifies our position as a prominent digital service provider in the region."

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF, said: “We are delighted to welcome e& UAE as a new member from the Gulf Region, bringing unique perspectives and expertise to our global ecosystem. By leveraging MEF's standards, certifications, LSO APIs and NaaS Industry Blueprint, which enables providers to develop and deliver innovative offerings, e& UAE can unlock a range of benefits and access to a collaborative, automated ecosystem that will enable them to deliver an even more compelling value proposition to their customers. We foresee e& UAE thriving as a MEF and helping to shape the future of assured services across the region and beyond."

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate digital transformation. The organisation plays a pivotal role in delivering service standards, LSO frameworks, APIs, and comprehensive training and certification programmes for services, technologies, and professionals. Its NaaS Industry Blueprint is designed to help service providers develop, mrarket, and deliver the next generation of NaaS offerings.

Together with its members, MEF developed the MEF 3.0 global services framework, a practical approach to service delivery enabling the automation of standardised Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and various other digital services across multiple provider networks.

Seamless interoperability with partner ecosystems and automation is vital in e& UAE’s strategy to delivering holistic digital innovations. With industry-backed tools and services, the MEF 3.0 connectivity service and LSO APIs will enable etisalat by e& to improve customer experience and reduce time to market on service offerings. This, in turn, will reduce operating costs, resulting in improved margins and enhanced wholesale offerings.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the country, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.