Dubai – e& UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kleindienst Group, the developer behind the iconic The Heart of Europe project located on six islands in “The World”, an artificial archipelago off the coast of Dubai, to pioneer a new era of digitally powered luxury hospitality in the UAE.

The MoU underscores both organisations’ commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability in the region’s hospitality sector. The collaboration supports the UAE leadership’s vision of integrating smart infrastructure and sustainable practices in world-class developments, setting new standards of luxury living and high-end tourism in the country.

Esam Mahmoud, Sr. Vice President, SMB Sales & Marketing, e& UAE, said: “Our partnership with Kleindienst Group marks a significant milestone in our efforts to redefine smart hospitality. By integrating our advanced digital infrastructure with one of the UAE’s most ambitious hospitality developments, we are setting new standards for luxury, connectivity, and sustainability in the tourism sector. We are proud to support visionary projects like The Heart of Europe, where European heritage meets UAE innovation. Through this partnership, we are embedding future-ready technologies that will elevate every aspect of the guest journey, from arrival to check-out, bringing the project's bold vision to life.”

Josef Kleindienst, Founder & Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said: “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Kleindienst Group. It is not just a principle; it is how we build. Our collaboration with e& UAE is an exciting step forward in our mission to position The Heart of Europe as the global benchmark for tech-driven, sustainable luxury.

We are creating more than a destination. We are building an experience that is immersive, intelligent, and environmentally conscious at every level. This partnership strengthens our goal to redefine how people connect, relax, and enjoy life, right here in Dubai.”

Through this strategic partnership, e& UAE will deliver a suite of cutting-edge digital solutions to enrich the guest experience, including high-speed internet, IPTV, Guest Room Management Systems (GRMS), connected guest experiences, and sustainability-focused technologies across The Heart of Europe properties located on the World Islands. These solutions will dramatically enhance guest experiences and operational agility across the development.

The collaboration will see the deployment of innovations such as a Command Control Centre for streamlined property operations, Drone-as-a-Service for enhanced guest services, and Vessels Internet Connectivity to ensure seamless maritime coverage. Sustainability initiatives under ‘Sustainability as a Service’ will also be introduced to reduce environmental impact and support eco-conscious tourism.

Other key features of the partnership include connected worker solutions for enhanced staff productivity and safety, as well as smart marketing synergies that will allow both brands to co-promote their offerings to a broader global audience.

The partnership will deliver a range of transformative capabilities across The Heart of Europe, beginning with advanced connectivity through the deployment of robust wireless networks across the island. Sustainability remains a core focus, with eco-friendly infrastructure designed to minimise environmental impact. Guests will benefit from a significantly enhanced experience, with smart room controls, AI-driven services, and immersive virtual reality features tailored for modern luxury travel.

Behind the scenes, operational excellence will be achieved through centralised control systems, dynamic digital signage, and AI-powered automation that streamlines property management. Additionally, e& UAE will provide its CarePlus service as a dedicated, streamlined support system tailored to the needs of The Heart of Europe. This initiative ensures that guest and operational issues are resolved swiftly and seamlessly, guaranteeing that Kleindienst Group maintains the highest standards of reliability and responsiveness.

This strategic agreement strengthens e& UAE’s position as a partner of choice for digitally transforming large-scale developments, while empowering The Heart of Europe to become one of the most technologically advanced and sustainable hospitality destinations in the region.

About The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

