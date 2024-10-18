Dubai: e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of global technology group e&, and EMSTEEL Group, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer have come together for a first of a kind collaboration in the manufacturing sector to design & deploy the next generation of advanced 5G network.

e& UAE’s 5G private virtual network significantly reduces operational expenses and improves worker health, safety, and environment (HSE). This network will set to enable the Industry 4.0 advanced digital use cases which will significantly reduce operational cost increase productivity and enhance ensure Health & safety of workers.

EMSTEEL will be the first to utilise the power of the 5G Slicing of the UAE. Under the agreement, e& UAE's industrial connectivity proposition will also feature customisable 5G slicing, enabling EMSTEEL to cost-effectively tailor network resources for specific applications and optimise performance across various manufacturing processes.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said: “This partnership with EMSTEEL marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the boundaries of industrial connectivity. By expanding the reach of 5G private virtual networks into the manufacturing sector, we're empowering businesses to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.”

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, EMSTEEL, said: “Partnering with e& UAE is a defining step in EMSTEEL’s journey toward a future of advanced, connected manufacturing. This collaboration enables us to pioneer Industry 4.0 capabilities that enhance operational efficiencies and drive sustainability. By integrating real-time communication and predictive automation, we are setting new benchmarks in productivity and environmental stewardship, aligning with our commitment to innovative and sustainable growth for the UAE’s industrial sector”

By harnessing the power of a dedicated 5G private virtual network and advanced 5G slicing, EMSTEEL can revolutionise its manufacturing operations. Real-time communication and automation across production processes become a reality, significantly enhancing safety through immediate monitoring of equipment health and worker conditions, allowing for timely interventions.

5G's ultra-low latency and high bandwidth facilitate seamless integration of AI-driven machinery and predictive maintenance, optimising efficiency and minimising downtime. Furthermore, the integration of IoT sensors and smart analytics enables EMSTEEL to monitor and reduce energy consumption and emissions, aligning with its sustainability objectives. In essence, 5G private networks and slicing empower EMSTEEL to create a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable manufacturing environment.

Building upon the successful partnership with ADNOC to create the energy industry's largest 5G private network, the MoU with EMSTEEL further expands e&'s commitment to leveraging 5G technology across various sectors, including manufacturing.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fueling the nation’s most iconic projects. The Group is realising the UAE’s vision of a home-grown industrial base exporting innovation and exceptional products to the world. Partnering with the wider UAE ecosystem, EMSTEEL is proud to contribute to the country’s industrial strategy and economic diversification goals.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.