Copenhagen – e& UAE today announced its adoption of the TM Forum and Camara-based Open APIs, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration in the telecommunications industry. The move will enable third-party developers and startups to access and take advantage of API solutions, driving the creation of scalable and innovative products.

With this strategic move, e& UAE launched a state-of-the-art Developer Portal, that will provide free access to a suite of well-defined, standardised, and interoperable APIs. The portal serves as a central hub for digital innovators to discover, explore, and utilise an extensive range of APIs in service management, customer management, product catalogue, billing, and network exposure.

"Our adoption of TM Forum and CAMARA Open APIs is a transformative step forward in our journey of innovation and customer-centricity,” said Amr Khalifa, Senior Vice President, Customer Interaction and Product Development, e& UAE. “By embracing these industry standards, we are enhancing our operational capabilities while also setting a new benchmark for the telecommunications industry in the UAE. This strategic move allows us to deliver superior digital experiences to our customers. It fosters an ecosystem where developers and startups can thrive, creating cutting-edge solutions that drive the future of connectivity."

Open APIs are essential for fostering innovation, reducing complexity, and enabling seamless integration across the telco and tech ecosystems,” says George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. “By certifying TM Forum and CAMARA APIs, e& UAE is leading the way in enhancing operational efficiency while setting new benchmarks for customer-centric services. This announcement underscores the collaborative efforts of TM Forum members working to deliver a seamless, agile, and interoperable digital ecosystem that will simplify network operations while creating new opportunities for monetization.”

The move will also see e& UAE offer many services in a standardised way and make them accessible as APIs to external partners and customers. e& UAE has also become an active and collaborating member of the TM Forum and CAMARA community to innovate digital services and simplify network complexity with Open APIs across the telecom industry. Recently, e& has implemented and certified two CAMARA APIs in addition to evolving its Open API journey through implementing and certifying 17 TM Forum APIs.

As a member of the TM Forum and GSMA, e& UAE joins a global industry association that drives digital transformation through collaboration, helping businesses in the telecommunications industry operate more effectively. By integrating Camara Open APIs, e& further demonstrates its dedication to leveraging open digital standards that encourage a seamless and agile operational framework.

By adopting an API architecture, e& UAE seeks to gain a significant competitive advantage and monetise services effectively. The objectives for a successful transition to an Open API-driven environment include empowering third-party developers to leverage APIs for digital product creation, enhancing product efficiency and overall customer experience, and promoting innovation by enabling the development community to create new applications and services that seamlessly integrate with external services and driving the API economy by creating new revenue streams.

The Developer Portal offers comprehensive documentation, sandbox environments, and support resources to ensure developers can easily integrate e& UAE services into their applications, accelerating the product development cycle and reducing time-to-market.

e& UAE recognises the potential of a vibrant developer community and is committed to empowering startups and developers by lowering entry barriers. The Developer Portal provides the tools and resources to create cutting-edge solutions that can scale from local to global markets, cultivating a robust ecosystem where innovation thrives, and new opportunities are continuously unlocked.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.