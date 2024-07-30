Abu Dhabi: e& UAE has received TM Forum’s coveted Platinum Open API certification, making it the first telecommunications operator in the MENA region to attain this level of accreditation for 20 unique APIs.

This certification is designed to foster enhanced connectivity, interoperability, and system portability across the global telecommunications sector. e& UAE has consistently led the way in embracing these standards, propelling the industry toward a more streamlined and innovative Open Digital Architecture (ODA).

Khaled Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said: “Achieving the TMF Platinum Certification is a testament to our strategic vision and operational excellence. Integrating TM Forum Open API has significantly streamlined our operations, minimised manual errors, and boosted the quality of our services, positioning e& UAE as a pioneer in technological advancements within the telecom sector.”

e& UAE launched a state-of-the-art Developer Portal, that will provide free access to a suite of well-defined, standardised, and interoperable APIs. The portal serves as a central hub for digital innovators to discover, explore, and utilise an extensive range of APIs in service management, customer management, product catalogue, billing, and network exposure. It fosters an ecosystem where developers and startups can thrive, creating cutting-edge solutions that drive the future of connectivity.

The certification underscores e& UAE's commitment to providing standardised APIs that facilitate seamless integration and optimise the development and operational processes of complex services.

Since initiating its adoption of TM Forum Open API standards in late May 2023, e& UAE has rapidly achieved 20 unique certifications in just 12 months, culminating in its Platinum Tier certification—an essential step towards the elite Diamond Tier.

George Glass, Chief Technology Officer, TM Forum, said: “As the global telco industry looks to reignite growth, industry standard Open APIs enable the seamless connectivity, interoperability and portability needed to streamline operations, speed up time to value and accelerate the deployment of new products and services. Achieving Platinum Tier status for TM Forum Open API certification is a testament to e& UAE's commitment to building a scalable and future-proof technology stack that will enable it to realise its strategic vision built on ODA.”

This achievement is a critical component of e& UAE’s broader ODA journey, which focuses on system decoupling and application simplification. By adopting TM Forum Open APIs, e& UAE not only ensures easier integration and enhanced interoperability among its systems but also drives innovation by facilitating secure, standardised access to data and functionalities. This milestone is a significant leap in e& UAE’s ongoing digital transformation, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in the region.

