Free 2GB data roaming in Qatar for travelling supporters

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Global technology group e& has reaffirmed its support for the UAE National Team, affectionately known as ‘The Whites,’ as they continue their historic journey towards qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Whites will officially secure their place in the World Cup if they win the two decisive matches in Doha against Oman and Qatar on October 11 and 14.

To celebrate every UAE goal e&, as Official Partner of the UAE National Team, will reward eligible Postpaid and Wasel Prepaid customers with 2GB free bonus data for each UAE goal scored in the match against Oman. In addition, e& UAE is introducing free 2GB data roaming in Qatar on match day for travelling supporters, both offers are available by opt-in.

e& invites fans across the UAE and beyond to rally behind the team and show their support during the crucial match as they prepare to represent the nation on football’s world stage.

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President, Digital Marketing at e& said: “Football in the UAE is more than a game, it brings people together. As the National Team chases a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we stand alongside them and celebrate every moment with our customers. Whether you’re at home, in the stadium, or watching from abroad, each goal will be felt across the country.”

Fans are invited to follow e&’s official social media channels for match-day content and updates, and share their own messages of support using the hashtags #DreamofaNation, #AHomelandsDream, #RoadTo2026, #Whites.

To get the 2GB per goal Free data, Consumer Postpaid and Wasel Prepaid customers (of all nationalities), must opt in via the e& UAE mobile app during the the opt-in window from 9 October until 11 October 9pm; before match kick-off. Opted in customers will receive 2GB of free local data for every UAE goal, credited the day after the match, valid for three days.

Travelling supporters can get 2GB of free data roaming in Qatar on match day, 11 October. The offer is open to all Consumer Postpaid and Wasel Prepaid customers of any nationality who opt in via dialing *101*2025# between 10 and 11 October. Once opted in, the 2GB roaming data will be active on the match day, 11 October, from 12:00am to 11.59pm Qatar time.

