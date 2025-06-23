Abu Dhabi – In an important step towards improving online safety for children across the UAE, e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e&, has launched a new online safety solution called ‘Parental Control.’

This comprehensive service delivers a complete parental control solution, empowering parents to filter content, regulate internet access, and set usage limits to foster a secure and controlled online environment for their children.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “In today’s digital age, children are more connected than ever, often without the guidance or safeguards needed to navigate the online world safely. They encounter a vast digital landscape filled with opportunities but also unseen risks. In an era where digital safety is paramount, our Parental Control service empowers parents with cutting-edge tools to create a secure and balanced online experience for their children.”

A 2024 study by the UAE Cyber Security Council and Kaspersky Labs reveals that 97 per cent of children in the UAE regularly use various gadgets, with tablets being the most popular at 68 per cent, followed by smartphones at 57 per cent. The study also highlights children's most common online activities, with 64 per cent spending their time watching videos, pictures, and photos. Additionally, 52 per cent engage in playing video games, while 42 per cent use the internet for educational purposes, such as preparing for classes or studying. Furthermore, 48 per cent of children aged 11-14 have been contacted by a stranger online. These findings underline the widespread and diverse online habits of children, further emphasising the need for enhanced digital safety measures.

With Parental Control’s features, including device monitoring, parents can seamlessly block unwanted applications with a single click, creating a safer digital environment for their children. Content filtering adds another layer of protection by restricting access to inappropriate websites, ensuring a more secure and responsible browsing experience. The service also protects against emerging cybersecurity threats by blocking access to malicious websites and unsafe downloads—helping shield children from phishing attempts, scams, and other online risks. Additionally, the screen time feature empowers parents to set customised time limits on internet usage, encouraging healthier digital habits. Designed for ease and efficiency, these features give parents greater control over their children’s online activity, helping them navigate the digital world with confidence and peace of mind.

e& UAE offers several Parental Control packages for its postpaid, prepaid, and eLife customers, available through the e& UAE app and website at AED 30 per month, with a first-month free trial. The "Parental Control Mobile" option allows parents to monitor and manage devices wherever their children are—whether connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi—ensuring protection on the go. It provides coverage for up to 10 devices. The "Parental Control Home" option, on the other hand, provides unlimited protection for all devices connected to the household Wi-Fi network—delivering always-on security inside the home. Additionally, these services are available for free with the purchase of select Samsung devices or a Kids SIM Card, making it easier for parents to safeguard their children’s online activities.

The Parental Control service is designed for seamless compatibility across devices, ensuring a hassle-free experience for families. It fully supports both iOS and Android devices, allowing parents to manage their children's online activity regardless of their preferred platform. Additionally, no SIM card is required for a child’s phone or tablet, as the service operates smoothly over both Wi-Fi and mobile networks, providing continuous protection and flexibility across different connectivity options.

The Parental Control service can be purchased through the e& UAE website, providing a seamless and convenient setup for families: https://www.etisalat.ae/en/c/digital-lifestyle/parental-control.html

