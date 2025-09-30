Abu Dhabi – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e&, has enabled Reduced Capability (RedCap) on its 5G Standalone (5GSA) network, activating a smartwatch as the first live RedCap use case in the UAE. This milestone enhances wearable technology with seamless connectivity and robust security, while signalling e& UAE’s readiness to support diverse industrial RedCap-enabled applications.

RedCap is a streamlined 5G technology which optimises device performance for mid-tier IoT applications. It allows e& UAE to introduce services beyond enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) on its 5GSA architecture, broadening the 5G ecosystem and offering new monetisation opportunities in both the consumer and industrial spaces.

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development, e& UAE, said: “This smartwatch launch showcases the power of RedCap on our secure 5GSA network. Beyond wearables, our network is fully equipped to enable industrial use cases, driving secure and innovative solutions across the UAE.”

The smartwatch use case delivers reliable, high-speed connectivity and extended battery life, ensuring secure and efficient performance for consumers. With e& UAE’s 5GSA network, users benefit from enhanced security features, including advanced encryption and network slicing, safeguarding data and communications.

For industrial needs, RedCap can provide deterministic performance using e&’s 5GSA network for business-critical applications in manufacturing, logistics, utilities and smart cities. The network ensures compatibility across time division duplex (TDD) spectrum, positioning the UAE as a leader in secure 5G IoT innovation.

RedCap can effectively scale down the complexity, size, and capabilities of a new array of 5G Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enhance cost efficiency while still providing sufficient data speeds.

e& UAE has implemented a certification process for RedCap devices to ensure performance and security, with plans to expand adoption across wearables and industries, progressing toward 5G-Advanced capabilities.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com