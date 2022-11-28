Aims to contribute to e&'s commitment to net zero targets by 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& (formerly known as the Etisalat Group) has today announced the launch of its collaborative initiative; the FutureNow Sustainability Call. As part of the Group’s overarching FutureNow campaign from e& enterprise, the global technology conglomerate is inviting technology and digital solution scale-ups to develop , sustainable solutions towards reducing energy consumption across the UAE’s e& mobile network sites.

This new sustainability challenge is a call to the public that builds on e&'s declaration of net zero targets by 2030 at the 27th UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt, aiming to reduce carbon emissions across operations and accelerate efforts to contribute to global climate action by focusing on key initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint by prioritising energy efficiency and renewable energy supply.

Through the FutureNow Sustainability Call , e& strives to harness the ambition of scale-ups globally and tap into the technological solution talent in the market to develop cutting-edge sustainable solutions and reduce reliance on the country's electricity grid at mobile sites.

To be eligible to take on the challenge, submitting scale-ups must send their proposals including solutions geared towards green energy monitoring and management and consider contributing to emission reduction by applying innovative technology concepts at more than 11,500 mobile network sites in the UAE.

The resulting pitch solution should be suitable for implementation in e& OPCOs, across several countries and mobile networks. Scale-ups interested in participating must submit their applications by the 31st January , 2023 via futurenow.ae and, if selected, they will join a 9 to 12-week programme, collaborating with experts from e&, becoming a partner and launching the sustainable innovation solution to the market.

Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise, stated, “As we transition towards a more sustainable future, to fulfill our commitment to net zero emissions, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we take an accelerated approach to Digital Transformation and Innovation. However, we remain mindful of climate change challenges and understand the role we must play in our mission to create a more sustainable economy and greener future of the UAE. At e&, sustainability is our top priority and through the FutureNow Sustainability Call, we invite green energy focused scale-ups to collaborate with us, create innovative solutions together and become an integral part of shaping a sustainable future for the UAE.”

We believe that by leading by example and getting the community involved, especially on this grand scale, weit can inspire other corporates and consumers to think about how they can make positive changes in their everyday lives towards their future and the future generations.”

The FutureNow Sustainability Call is part of the Group’s larger open innovation program from e& enterprise. This challenge is one of the other sustainability initiatives already launched by e& Group. Clear sustainability principles guide e& Group as we progress towards a greener future. e&'s efforts to reduce power consumption are well underway with the removal of diesel engines, the installation of Hybrid and Solar Power Systems, sleep mode status during traffic-free periods and the installation of HE rectifiers, Rapid Deployable Solar and Super Capacitor Storage System at Hybrid Sites.

For more information on FutureNow and the FutureNow Sustainability Call, please visit futurenow.ae.

