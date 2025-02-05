New Capacity of 1.5MW, directly connected to the biggest CLS interconnecting the Middle East, Europe, the United States, Asia and Africa.

Abu Dhabi: e& Carrier & Wholesale today announced the launch of its fourth Tier III facility in its Fujairah SmartHub Campus. The new facility adds on 1.5 MW of capacity to the existing capacity, further strengthening connectivity across the Middle East’s digital ecosystem.

Established in 2011, the SmartHub campus in Fujairah has become a carrier-neutral digital ecosystem, serving multiple Tier 1 carriers, hyperscalers, content delivery networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Strategically located at a major subsea Cable Landing Station, the campus provides reliable and cost-effective edge network connectivity. The addition of the fourth Tier III facility within the SmartHub campus expands the entire campus’ total capacity to 4 MW, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the region's growing demand for seamless digital services and supporting its diverse customer base.

Additionally, this expansion will serve the two upcoming cable systems this year.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “e&’s SmartHub ecosystem is built to help businesses stay connected and succeed in today’s digitally empowered world. Our data centres make it easier for customers and partners to connect, collaborate, and extract meaningful insights from their data. The expansion of the Fujairah campus adds critical capacity and strengthens connectivity, providing businesses with the flexibility to scale, adapt, and operate securely. This is about offering reliable, cost-effective solutions that enable organisations to grow and stay competitive in a landscape that demands agility and innovation.”

The SmartHub ecosystem offers a comprehensive range of solutions. In addition to co-location and hosting services, it provides international connectivity, cross-connect solutions, IP transit, and access to a wide variety of wholesale services, all conveniently available from a single location.

e&’s SmartHub facilities are built in compliance with Tier III data centre standards, ensuring high levels of reliability and security for its ecosystem. This allows customers to host their critical equipment in a robust and secure environment.

The strategic location of SmartHub facilities on coastal areas, with direct access to subsea cable systems, ensures ultra-low latency and cost efficiency. This advantage, achieved through minimal or zero backhauling fees, makes these data centres an ideal choice for hosting mission-critical digital infrastructure.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.