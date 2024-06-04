Dubai, UAE – e& enterprise is set to host an exclusive one-day conference titled "Unleashing Digital Potential with AI and Smart Data," on 12 June 2024 at the Etihad Museum, Dubai. The event will provide a platform for industry leaders, government officials, and data professionals to discuss the latest advancements and strategies in AI and smart data.

"As we navigate an era of constant technological evolution, AI and smart data are emerging not only as tools, but also as the critical foundations for business insights, informed decisions and future success.” said Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise. "This conference is a call to action for leaders and innovators across industries to embrace these transformative technologies. By doing so, they can unlock new realms of operational excellence and develop the strategic foresight needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

This event is set to provide valuable insights into crucial topics, including strategies for consolidating disparate data sources into a single source of truth, ensuring data integrity and governance in the digital age, the impact of AI on supply chain operations, and AI-driven sentiment analysis, among others. Tailored for CDOs, CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, data scientists, analysts, IT, and data management professionals, the conference will feature a series of high-level panel discussions and specialised sessions.

The rapid growth of data is undeniable, with over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created globally each day. In the UAE specifically, a recent report from the Dubai Data Establishment highlights that the active use of Big Data analytics in major industries could boost the economy by AED 10 billion annually. Further emphasising this trend, a study by PwC Middle East projects that by 2030, AI is expected to contribute $320 billion to the Middle East economy, representing 11 per cent of the region's GDP.

This substantial impact underscores AI's transformative potential in enhancing operational efficiencies and driving significant economic growth. Consequently, the integration of AI and Smart Data is increasingly seen as a strategic imperative for businesses and governments alike, aiming to harness the full spectrum of data insights for informed decision-making and innovative solutions.

The event is supported by technology leaders Algo, Alteryx, Datalyticx, Denodo, Informatica, SAS, and Snowflake, whose pivotal contributions are instrumental in shaping and advancing the industry dialogue on AI and Smart Data.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit ‘Unleashing Digital Potential with AI and Smart Data’.

