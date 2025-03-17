UAE, Dubai: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, today announced its strategic partnership with RAIN Technology, a pioneering leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in transforming Operating Room (OR) workflows in hospitals across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) through the introduction of Orva, the world’s first operating room voice assistant.

Orva is an advanced voice AI solution designed to help surgical teams reduce perioperative bottlenecks, enhance care coordination, and improve documentation quality and compliance in real time. Orva equips hospital administrators with insights to enable data-informed strategic and operational decision-making. By enabling surgical teams to work more efficiently, Orva not only improves patient outcomes but also drives cost savings and revenue growth for hospitals.

The strategic alliance between e& enterprise and RAIN Technology is set to revolutionise healthcare in the MEA region. By combining e& enterprise's robust healthcare integration capabilities and leveraging its advanced technological infrastructure with RAIN Technology’s innovative healthcare solutions, the partnership aims to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and reliability of healthcare services.

Orva addresses critical challenges faced by the region's healthcare systems, such as improving operating room utilization through voice-led care team coordination and task automation, reducing administrative burdens on surgical teams to allow greater focus on patient care, supporting compliance with more accurate and complete documentation, and delivering measurable ROI for hospitals by improving efficiency and reducing errors. These benefits collectively address the region’s growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions, supporting healthcare providers in achieving better outcomes while optimizing resources.

As part of the collaboration, e& enterprise brings a vast network, deep understanding of regional healthcare challenges, and a commitment to driving digital transformation. The company will lead the rollout of Orva across MEA by integrating its strong healthcare capabilities with state-of-the-art support services. This partnership will focus on improving patient outcomes and addressing healthcare inefficiencies through cutting-edge technology.

“Our collaboration with RAIN Technology underscores our commitment to enabling the healthcare sector’s digital transformation with intelligent patient-centric AI tools,” said Miguel Villalonga, Chief Operating Officer, e& enterprise. He added,“With Orva, we are equipping hospitals across MEA with a powerful tool that addresses inefficiencies, elevate patient care, and achieve sustainable growth.”

“We are excited to join forces with e& enterprise to accelerate the delivery of Orva to hospitals across the MEA region,” said Brian Edelman, Founder of RAIN. “This partnership is a testament to our shared mission of improving healthcare efficiency and outcomes through cutting-edge technology. Together, we are empowering healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care while optimizing resources.”

The MEA region faces unique challenges in healthcare, including high patient volumes, resource constraints, and the need for seamless integration of advanced technologies. With pilot projects already underway in several leading hospitals, this partnership sets the stage for the rapid adoption of Orva, unlocking its full potential to transform the healthcare landscape in the region.

About RAIN Technology

RAIN Technology (rain.agency), a New York founded Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) based healthcare AI pioneer dedicated to revolutionizing how care is delivered. Orva (orvahealth.com), its flagship solution, uses advanced voice and AI technologies to help surgical teams reduce perioperative bottlenecks, enhance care coordination, and improve documentation quality in real time. For nearly a decade, RAIN has been a leading partner for voice and conversational AI initiatives at some of the world’s largest brands and healthcare networks, and is committed to responsibly deploying AI to elevate efficiency and standards of care.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organizations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimizing operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Oman, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organizations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.