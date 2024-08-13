Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise today announced the launch of its Utility Co-Pilot, an innovative utility virtual assistant, now available in the Microsoft Marketplace. This cutting-edge solution leverages Generative AI (GenAI) and advanced data management techniques to revolutionise utility management, offering unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

The e& enterprise Utility Co-Pilot seamlessly integrates AI into existing infrastructure, providing access to underutilised data from Smart Grid implementations. By harnessing the power of AI and data, the Utility Co-Pilot enhances operations, streamlines reporting, and empowers key departments with real-time assistance for utility management.

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise commented “By combining our extensive domain knowledge with Microsoft's advanced AI innovations, we are ushering in a new era of smart utility management. This robust solution will enable our clients to fully leverage their data, leading to more efficient operations, improved customer experiences, and sustainable growth. We are opening the door for utilities to embrace the limitless possibilities of generative AI and redefine the future of their industry."

Key features of the Utility Co-Pilot include advanced tools that streamline operations and enhance decision-making across departments. It helps transform data into comprehensive reports for informed management decisions. Supported by a team of data scientists, data engineers, prompt engineers, domain experts, and business leaders, e& enterprise have utilised the Microsoft’s OpenAI services and Azure services to create a scalable, trustworthy GenAI solution for various business use cases.

The system offers real-time updates and collaboration, allowing immediate updates on applications, operations, and maintenance, improving visibility and response time. This enables efficient tracking, monitoring, and process management. Powered by GenAI, the Utility Co-Pilot improves efficiency and productivity by automating repetitive tasks, integrating systems, and enhancing communication.

The Utility Co-Pilot brings the power of AI-driven insights to business users, field personnel, and operations specialists, enabling them to seamlessly perform tasks and better serve their customers.

As for end-users, the Utility Co-Pilot offers benefits such as usage alerts, 24/7 availability, outage reporting, energy-saving tips, personalised experiences, billing control, and a feedback loop for service enhancements. Usage alerts keep customers informed with daily and weekly consumption notifications for data-driven choices. It also provides energy tips to help customers cut costs and optimise usage.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.