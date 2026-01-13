Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sergas, a UAE-based gas system solutions provider, aimed at transforming the way energy operations are run and protected.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signals a shared push toward smarter systems, stronger cybersecurity, and a better customer experience, all driven by innovation.

At the core of this collaboration is a suite of integrated digital capabilities designed to elevate Sergas’ operational efficiency, security, and customer engagement.

Next-Generation Security Operations Centre (SOC)

Delivered by HELP AG, an e& enterprise company, the SOC will bolster Sergas’ cybersecurity posture with advanced threat detection and rapid incident response. This ensures uninterrupted service delivery, increased operational reliability, and stronger protection for customer data.

EngageX A2P Communications Platform

By consolidating SMS, email, and WhatsApp into a single intelligent messaging hub, Sergas can automate service notifications, send targeted alerts, and personalise communications at scale. Customers will benefit from timely updates on billing, maintenance schedules, service requests, and safety advisories, all delivered through their preferred channels.

AI-Driven Contact Center Platform

The platform brings smarter self-service tools, omnichannel support, and enhanced workforce management. Sergas customers will gain quicker issue resolution, shorter wait times, 24/7 support, and more consistent service quality, whether they reach out through phone, chat, or digital channels.

Majd Coussa, Acting Chief Revenue Officer, e& enterprise, said: “This collaboration equips Sergas with a powerful set of digital capabilities that strengthen every part of their operation—from secure digital payments and enhanced cybersecurity to smarter customer engagement and AI-driven service delivery. It’s about giving them the tools to innovate faster, respond smarter, and deliver greater value to their customers.”

Mohamed Damak, Chief Executive Officer, Sergas Group, said: At Sergas Group, we are witnessing a rapid transformation driven by United Arab of Emirates's supportive investment climate and advanced regulatory framework. Our partnership with e& for Smart Solutions marks a key step in accelerating digital transformation through AI-powered solutions. By optimizing operations and reducing emissions, we’re shaping a smarter, cleaner future for the energy sector.”

The collaboration highlights how energy companies are embracing technology to stay ahead in a changing industry. With cybersecurity and data intelligence at its core, the partnership enables Sergas to optimise performance, enhance reliability, reduce emissions, and elevate the customer experience through the latest technologies.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com