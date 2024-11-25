Dubai, UAE — e& Enterprise, the leading digital services provider in the Middle East, and Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, recently announced a strategic partnership. Together, they aim to accelerate digital transformation by using advanced AI and data management capabilities to foster innovation and drive business growth across the Middle East.

The agreement addresses the specific needs of regional industries and the deployment of industry-specific AI-powered solutions to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

“Our partnership with e& Enterprise signifies more than just a technological collaboration. It’s about enabling organisations across the Middle East to unlock the full potential of their data,” said Karim Azar, Regional Vice President of Middle East, Turkey, at Cloudera. “By combining our robust data management capabilities with e& Enterprise’s deep industry expertise, we are helping businesses navigate their digital transformation and equipping them with the tools to thrive in a data-driven future. This is about creating smarter, more agile organizations that can make faster, informed decisions to fuel innovation and sustainable growth.”

Organisations in key sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, finance, and government will benefit from innovative, data-driven strategies, enhancing customer experiences and boosting revenue generation.

“At e& Enterprise, we believe in the power of data and AI to shape the future of business,” said Amit Gupta, Head of Data and AI Practice, e& enterprise. “Our collaboration with Cloudera is driven by a shared vision to bring cutting-edge, scalable solutions to the region, helping companies turn complex data into actionable insights. By leveraging AI in sectors like telecom, healthcare, and finance, we’re solving immediate challenges and enabling long-term growth and innovation. Together, we’re creating a digital ecosystem where businesses can accelerate their transformation and remain resilient in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership

The partnership aims to cater to critical sectors such as telecom, healthcare, finance, and government, providing secure and scalable data analytics and decision-making tools to boost productivity and streamline operations with a focus on three core areas:

AI-Powered Solutions: e& Enterprise will provide industry-specific AI solutions that address specific business challenges, enabling organisations to harness the power of AI to improve efficiency and productivity.

Generative AI Capabilities: The partnership will leverage advanced generative AI capabilities, including content creation, voice recognition, and predictive analytics, to enhance business operations and foster innovation.

Comprehensive Data Management Expertise: By combining Cloudera's hybrid and multi-cloud data management solutions with e& Enterprise's expertise in AI and machine learning, the collaboration will offer robust data governance, AI consulting, and data monetisation strategies.

As both organisations embark on this exciting journey, they remain committed to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and innovation, paving the way for transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across the Middle East.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve the impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core. Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/.

