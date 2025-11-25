Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, unveiled the successful completion of the world's first IP+DWDM dual-800GE innovation. This groundbreaking achievement lays a solid foundation for accelerating digitalisation and the application of emerging technologies such as 5.5G, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence.

The UAE technical team conducted comprehensive testing and validation of an end-to-end IP+DWDM dual-800GE solution. The trial simulated e& UAE’s EMIX production core connectivity over an 800G DWDM network. EMIX, operated by e& UAE, serves as a regional gateway, providing IP transit services to ISPs (internet service providers) across the Middle East.

Khalid Alkhaja, Vice President of Business & IP Core at e& UAE, said: “This trial shows that higher capacity doesn’t have to mean higher complexity or energy use. Dual-800GE over 800G DWDM delivered cleaner transmission, lower latency and better economics, while AI-enabled optimisation reduces consumption in line with traffic patterns. It’s a practical step that helps us deliver faster, cleaner and more reliable experiences for consumers, enterprises and carriers connected to our EMIX gateway.”

The test results demonstrated the 800GE transmission quality and reduced IP packet latency, it effectively optimised the cost per bit and integrating AI capabilities enabling traffic prediction and AI-driven dynamic energy-saving based on traffic patterns, making the entire network greener and energy-efficient. The combination of 800GE and AI will lay a robust foundation for AI WAN networks.