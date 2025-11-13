Cape Town, South Africa: e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS), the international wholesale arm of the global technology group e&, announced the inauguration of its new office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The launch marks a significant milestone in e&’s global expansion and reinforces its position as a leading enabler of seamless and intelligent connectivity across continents.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Cape Town in the presence of Fatima Al Suwaidi, Counselor at the UAE Embassy in South Africa, alongside distinguished leaders from across the African digital ecosystem. The event underscored e&’s commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and investment across the region, following the recent establishment of its strategic hubs in London, Singapore, and Miami.

The Johannesburg hub will serve as a gateway to Africa’s rapidly growing digital markets, supporting telcos, hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises with next-generation connectivity and infrastructure solutions. Through this expansion, e& C&WS aims to foster regional growth, empower businesses with AI-driven and automated solutions, and advance digital inclusion across the continent.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&, said: “Our expansion into Africa marks an important milestone in our global growth and connectivity journey. e& C&WS is not only extending its reach but also deepening its role as a catalyst for digital transformation. Through our new Johannesburg hub, we are empowering partners to thrive in an era defined by AI, cloud, and edge computing, ensuring seamless and secure connectivity across borders.”

Pablo Mlikota, Senior Vice President International at e& C&WS, added: “Africa represents one of the most dynamic frontiers for digital innovation. With our new presence in Johannesburg and remote locations in Morocco and Kenya, we are creating a bridge between global networks and local opportunity, delivering solutions that help our partners capture growth, unlock new markets, and shape the future of regional connectivity.”

With e& Carrier and Wholesale new hub in Africa, the group is expanding access to next-generation connectivity for telcos, enterprises, and AI-driven organisations across the continent, while enabling e& operating companies to enter new markets with greater speed and scale. Following the recent launch of e& Wholesale Americas in Miami, this milestone further strengthens the company’s global presence and underscores its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art voice, data, roaming, and mobility services worldwide. As e& C&WS continues to invest in advanced infrastructure and deep regional partnerships, it is shaping the digital future of global connectivity and accelerating innovation for customers across Africa and beyond.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.