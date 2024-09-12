Abu Dhabi – Global technology group e& is set for a match day takeover when the Four-In-A-Row Premier League champions, Manchester City meet Brentford on Saturday, 14th September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.

Manchester City fans will be able to engage with a host of exciting match day activations centred around the joy of high-speed moments in football.

The takeover will feature dynamic LEDs at the stadium showing the speed of shots immediately after they happen - so fans will be able to see exactly how fast an Erling Haaland thunderbolt is travelling. There will also be an e&-branded centre circle flag at kick-off, along with participants from City Football Schools who will have the once-in-a-lifetime experience of walking out with the players while wearing e& branded shirts.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, fans will be able to watch the game at a live screening at City Challenge in Yas Mall. Supporters will be joined by host and influencer FG to watch Pep Guardiola’s team in action - and also take part in some speed-related activities at City Challenge for a chance to win great prizes.

In addition, e& will present a live link-up between Manchester and Abu Dhabi, with fans competing together in a half-time quiz - a first for Man City.

e& firmly believes in the power of football to engage with its customer base. The group reaches 175 million subscribers in 33 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, regions where football followership is among the strongest in the world and serves as a common language.

The e& and Manchester City partnership is celebrating its 15th year, a collaboration that has yielded significant results both on and off the pitch. The match day takeover is a prime example, engaging fans in the UAE, the UK, and globally through TV, social and digital channels. This kind of initiative reinforces e&'s commitment to connecting with football fans worldwide.

This weekend’s match between Manchester City and Brentford kicks off at 3:00pm (6:00pm UAE) on Saturday, 14th September 2024, and will be screened live at City Challenge, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2023, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 53.8 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10.3 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 33 countries, including STARZPLAY and Careem Everything app across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/.

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894.

Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision- making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com