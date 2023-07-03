Jakarta/Abu Dhabi: e& announced its collaboration with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) to provide world-class international communication (IDD) services for Indosat users.

Through this strategic partnership with e&, Indosat is exploring ways to deliver a world class experience to its customers in Indonesia, UAE and beyond by empowering them to use quality IDD services.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “We are excited to have been chosen by Indosat as its strategic International Voice services partner. By teaming up and combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver synergies to Indosat by providing our high-quality voice, anti-fraud measurement and monitoring to the company’s strong customer base in Indonesia and beyond. Our relationship with Indosat has a long and successful history. This partnership will further extend our value proposition to enhance Indosat’ s subscribers’ customer experience while allowing them to enjoy world-class IDD quality.”

Muhammad Buldansyah, Director and Chief Business Officer, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: “This partnership with e& is Indosat's effort to deliver a marvellous experience to all our customers, wherever they are. Our combined resource and expertise are to create strong synergy to bring additional value to customers and create a significant positive impact for both companies in the future. We also believe that this collaboration will unlock infinite opportunities and empower the people of Indonesia.”

Through this strategic collaboration, numerous new possibilities in digital connectivity will be unlocked. Indosat and e& will maximise the utilisation of each other's network infrastructure, technology, and customer base to offer broader services, improved connectivity, and a superior experience to customers. As part of this collaboration, e& will be Indosat’s strategic global gateway for all incoming and outgoing international voice traffic using its voice aggregation ecosystem, providing access to best practices, long-standing industry expertise, high quality voice services, a global footprint for direct termination, and robust anti-fraud measures.

-Ends-

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Operating in 16 markets across the Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The group achieved a consolidated net revenue of AED 52.4 billion in 2022 with net profit of AED 10 billion. the Group's impressive credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 47 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IDX: ISAT)’s vision is to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia. Through its world-class digital telecom services and preeminent network, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strives to connect and empower every Indonesian. Jointly controlled by Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison was formed through the merger of PT Indosat Tbk and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia in 2022

For media enquiries, please contact:

Steve Saerang, SVP – Head of Corporate Communications

E-mail : steve.saerang@IOH.co.id

Website : www.IOH.co.id

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/indosat

Twitter : https://twitter.com/indosat

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@indosat.ioh

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/IndosatOoredooHutchison

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/indosat/

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/indosat/

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain financial information and results of operation, and may also contain certain projections, plans, strategies, and objectives of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, that are not statements of historical fact which would be treated as forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s future results to be materially different than expected or indicated by such statements. No assurance can be given that the results anticipated by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, or indicated by any such forward-looking statements, will be achieved.