Barcelona, Spain: e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during MWC 2024 to collaborate on building green and energy-efficient networks in the UAE to significantly reduce carbon emissions and contribute to sustainable environmental practices.

e& will continue to work with Huawei to achieve network decarbonization across its ICT infrastructure, including radio, core and transport networks, and data centers. The effort to decarbonize the network will adopt a mix of Huawei’s energy-efficient technology innovations and intelligent software features, as well as maximizing the use of renewable energy. The companies will also collaborate in hosting a series of knowledge-sharing sessions to exchange insights on climate change and the latest technological advancements and adapt and align network strategies accordingly.

In a pioneering move, e& launched its region’s first net-zero 5G Massive MIMO site using Huawei technology during COP 28 in December 2023, showcasing a tangible commitment to eco-friendly technology deployment.

The partnership is part of e&’s ambition to accelerate the transition to net-zero and underlines the importance of improving network energy performance to meet Net Zero targets.

Sabri Albreiki, Chief Technology Officer of e& International, remarked, "Through our strategic partnership with Huawei, we aim to accelerate the decarbonization of our ICT infrastructure by deploying their energy-efficient network equipment combined with energy-saving software features, advanced machine learning capabilities, and renewable energy sources. Signing this MoU with Huawei reinforces our joint commitment to a greener, more sustainable future."

Echoing this sentiment, Gavin Wang, President of Huawei e& Global Key Account, stated, "The combined efforts of e& and Huawei exemplify a strong commitment to climate change and sustainable technology. Through our joint initiatives and efforts, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of telecommunications and set new benchmarks for green development."

With an eye on the future, both e& and Huawei reaffirm their unwavering pursuit of green development, with ongoing investments and explorations in sustainable projects that align with e&'s 2030 net-zero ambition.