Abu Dhabi: The Federal Youth Authority and e& signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the National Youth Agenda 2031 during the ongoing GITEX Global 2024. This partnership represents a significant milestone in empowering Emirati youth by introducing initiatives that allow them to explore their potential in addition to gaining access to the skills and opportunities essential for actively contributing to the UAE’s long-term development vision.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said: “The UAE government’s development policy places significant emphasis on youth as a central force in our national pursuit of global leadership across key sectors. This commitment stems from our belief in their capability to lead and drive our development goals forward. Empowering young Emiratis through guidance and support is a fundamental approach, engaging them as active participants in the nation’s journey of growth and progress.

“Such partnerships underscore the value of multi-sector collaboration to support our youth by providing them with the opportunities and resources essential to unlocking their full potential. Through this partnership, we aim to develop youth capabilities that encompass creative and professional skills, equipping them to navigate the rapid changes in the industry. Our vision is to prepare a generation with both technical and hands-on skills, establishing them as a cornerstone for sustainable and innovative achievements.”

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “At e&, the investment into our youth is into the future of UAE. Through our partnership with the Federal Youth Authority, we are equipping young Emiratis with the resources and opportunities they need to maximise their potential and build essential leadership and professional skills.

“This also reflects e&’s dedication to addressing the youth’s needs through initiatives that foster innovation, cultivate leadership, and prepare future business leaders. In line with the National Youth Agenda 2031, it focuses on skills enhancement, entrepreneurial thinking, and enabling young Emiratis to contribute to national development.”

This strategic partnership establishes a framework for launching educational programmes and workshops that foster professional skills, alongside youth-led initiatives aimed at serving the community. Both the Federal Youth Authority and e& are dedicated to empowering Emirati youth by providing access to advanced resources and exceptional opportunities aligned with the nation’s vision for growth and prosperity.

Through this shared commitment, the partnership invites stakeholders—including educational institutions, decision-makers, industry partners, and the wider community—to champion youth-focused initiatives. Grounded in global best practices, it unites public and private sectors to empower youth to drive progress and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s development.

