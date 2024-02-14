Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& and Batelco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the landing of the 1,400km Al Khaleej subsea cable system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Al Khaleej Cable, which will branch off from the 21,700km long SEA-ME-WE 6 cable, will connect Bahrain with its neighboring countries. This development will enhance data exchange and communication capabilities within the region.

The historic partnership between e& and Batelco was ratified at the Capacity Middle East event, where Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&, and Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer of Batelco, signed the MoU. This signing marks a symbolic step as e& commits to building the necessary infrastructure to land the cable in UAE and provide extensive operations and maintenance (O&M) throughout the lifecycle of the cable.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “We are extremely delighted to cooperate with Batelco as the exclusive landing party for the Al Khaleej cable in the UAE. Our expertise over the past decades in landing over 20 submarine cables will certainly provide timely deployment of world-class infrastructure as part of this strategic partnership.”

“The integration of the new submarine cable Al Khaleej into the UAE, extending its reach to Bahrain and the GCC, marks a ground-breaking milestone in the region’s telecommunications infrastructure. This new development enhances much-needed subsea diversification of routes, paving the way for unparalleled international connectivity into the heart of the Middle East.”

Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar commented on the occasion: "We are proud to announce signing with e& to land the Al Khaleej Cable in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity across the GCC region. As the exclusive owner of this state-of-the-art Al Khaleej cable system, we are committed to provide unparalleled connectivity and a digital superhighway that will transform communication within the region. With Bahrain now directly connected to other GCC countries through this advanced infrastructure, we are ushering in a new era of seamless and efficient data exchange. This achievement reinforces our dedication to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions and strengthens our position as a leader in the telecommunications industry."

"Through our active participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 and Al Khaleej Cable systems, alongside our existing international infrastructure and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like e&, we are revolutionising the diversity, resilience, and latency of our network systems. This positions us at the forefront of connectivity innovation, empowering businesses and individuals with unparalleled speed, reliability, and seamless communication capabilities," Askar added.

The Al Khaleej Cable is expected to diversify routes and augment international connectivity for the region. It will significantly strengthen regional connectivity and propel the GCC region as the major global hub for ICT investment & growth.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale

As the driving force behind connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e&- one of the leading technology group in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a catalyst for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& Carrier & Wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

The ecosystem of e& Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region’s most extensive international network that links 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching 800+ destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 16 countries and two regional offices in Europe and Asia, it offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers, hyperscalers and OTTs worldwide to fulfill their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes mobile, data, voice and satellite services.

e& Carrier & Wholesale was also globally acclaimed as the ‘Best Wholesale Provider’ for many years in a row.

To learn more about e& Carrier & Wholesale, please visit: https://www.eand.com/en/whoweare/carrier-and-wholesale/index.html.

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, is the leading provider of innovative digital services and connectivity to empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

As a leading digital solutions provider, Batelco’s Global portfolio of digital business solutions span global connectivity, global infrastructure, internet, cloud connectivity, hosting, and carrier voice and mobility services.

With 31+ points-of-presence that are geographically distributed Batelco provides low latency to the region, MENA, and Europe. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions, Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Key constituents of the expansive global business portfolio include Global Zone, the carrier-neutral transit zone and region’s data hub, Manama-IX, the internet traffic exchange platform, and Batelco Global Network (BGN) terrestrial cable system.

Batelco has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.