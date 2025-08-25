Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e&, has secured three prestigious CAMARA certifications, as part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, reaffirming its leadership in API innovation, interoperability, and monetisation. This groundbreaking achievement highlights e& UAE’s commitment to digital transformation and delivering exceptional solutions for its customers and partners.

APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) allow different software systems to communicate with each other. The CAMARA project, under GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative, develops standardised telecom APIs that let developers and partners securely access network features such as authentication, billing, and device status.

CAMARA Certifications Achieved

SIM Swap API : Enables secure, seamless customer authentication and reliable service management.

: Enables secure, seamless customer authentication and reliable service management. Carrier Billing API : A region-first deployment, offering frictionless and innovative payment solutions.

: A region-first deployment, offering frictionless and innovative payment solutions. Device Status API: Recently re‑certified, this API delivers real‑time device insights to drive operational efficiency.

These certifications underline e& UAE’s role in advancing standardised GSMA CAMARA APIs — part of the GSMA Open Gateway ecosystem which fosters interoperability and developer-ready network services. Through this initiative, operators worldwide can securely expose network capabilities via robust, standardised APIs.

According to GSMA’s Open Gateway portal, e& UAE stands alone in the region with three CAMARA credentials—outpacing other MENA operators and setting a new benchmark for API-driven innovation.

Accelerating API Monetisation and Innovation

These certifications are testament to e& UAE’s strategic vision for API monetisation. By embracing CAMARA APIs, the operator is empowering partners with secure, scalable solutions that elevate customer experiences while unlocking new revenue streams.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO), e& UAE, said: “Securing three GSMA CAMARA certifications is more than a milestone; it affirms our vision to become the region’s leading digital marketplace. By enhancing our network through standardised APIs, we are enabling partners to innovate faster, integrate seamlessly, and deliver new services that enrich consumer lifestyles and transform business verticals. Together with initiatives such as Technovate and our AI-First programme, this achievement underlines our commitment to shaping an ecosystem where innovation, interoperability and monetisation go hand in hand.”

Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA at GSMA, said: “We congratulate e& UAE on securing three GSMA CAMARA certifications. This achievement showcases their leadership in adopting our Open Gateway standards and underscores their commitment to interoperability, innovation, and the developer ecosystem. Operators like e& UAE are helping shape the future of the API-driven telecom industry.”

Looking ahead, e& UAE will deepen its collaboration with GSMA, TM Forum, and global partners to expand its API catalogue and continue pushing the boundaries of telecom innovation.

