DUBAI, UAE – Dyson has unveiled its latest campaign, The FIRSTS, that celebrates pioneering women from the region who are redefining success and innovation. The initiative spotlights Marwa Al Mamari, Ameni Esseibi and Samira Alkhamis, who have become true innovators in their respective fields, and how Dyson elevates their confidence to achieve extraordinary success.

Marwa Al Mamari made history as the first Emirati woman to become an aerospace engineer. She navigated the traditionally male-dominated field to break barriers and has since used her platform to highlight the importance of encouraging women to pursue STEM fields. Her passion for innovation, design and developing new and better technologies aligns with Dyson's commitment to solving problems others often ignore. Dyson engineers tirelessly worked on the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, creating 500 prototypes to perfect it. The brand's innovative Airwrap™ technology enables Marwa to create a variety of hairstyles while maintaining healthy hair and natural shine.

Ameni Esseibi, the first curvy model from the Middle East, has become a powerful voice for change within the fashion industry. She has championed body positivity, dismantling stereotypes and inspiring young women struggling with self-acceptance and societal pressures to follow their passions. The way she broke boundaries and overcame challenges echoes James Dyson's journey to success. As a model, Ameni often needs to style her hair quickly, and hair health is a huge concern, which is why she always ensures she has the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer with her. With its efficient drying, multiple attachments including the diffuser to tame her curls, and pioneering technology to prevent heat damage, the innovative tool helps to ensure her locks look their best for every runway walk and photoshoot.

Samira Alkhamis is one of the first Saudi Arabian women to become a professional ballerina. Despite facing many obstacles and criticism, Samira refused to let anyone stand in the way of her dreams. She pursued her passion with a relentless determination and practiced hard techniques until perfection. Samira’s journey is similar to Dyson’s, whose goal is to invent the best technology, exemplified by its latest haircare product, the Airstrait™ straightener. Recently named Product of the Year in the hairstyling tool category, the AirstraitTM simultaneously dries and straightens the hair with just air, eliminating heat damage. This way, it provides a quick and simplified styling routine, perfect for the on-the-go, busy ballerina.

Dyson’s FIRSTS campaign is a tribute to these extraordinary women, showcasing their paths to success and inspiring others to embrace their unique journeys. By celebrating their achievements, Dyson aims to empower women in the Middle East to break barriers, challenge norms and pursue their passions with confidence and determination.

