Dubai, UAE — Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced significant advancements of its 3rd generation platform, enabling customers to unlock greater value of its capabilities. The platform is reimagining observability by combining the power of analytics, AI and automation to drive progress toward autonomous intelligence. Thousands of enterprise customers are already benefiting from the company’s 3rd generation platform, helping organizations turn data into decisions and those decisions into immediate, intelligent action.

Dynatrace addresses the demands of large, dynamic and complex business environments by redefining observability to extend beyond insights to deliver automations across IT, cloud, security and business operations.

“We are elevating the value of observability and building for the future of AI,” said Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace. “The 3rd generation platform has been built to harness a goldmine of observability data in context and turn it into real-time knowledge for AI, creating actionable insights and automation, paving the way for autonomous intelligence.”

New capabilities available on the 3rd generation platform

In today’s digital economy, enterprises face an explosion of data across cloud-native architectures, distributed systems, and AI-driven applications. At the core of the Dynatrace 3rd generation platform is Grail, a massively parallel processing data lakehouse that seamlessly unifies observability, security, and business data. Combined with Dynatrace AI-driven analytics and automation, enterprises transform telemetry into precise business insights, and intelligent, automated actions across the organization.

The new capabilities on the Dynatrace observability platform prioritize seamless operations across hybrid and multicloud environments to achieve measurable business outcomes. Key recent advancements include:

Cloud-Native and AI-Native Acceleration for Development : Developers can easily ingest and analyze data from serverless and cloud architectures through self-service access. Dynatrace simplifies data visualizations for common cloud patterns and revolutionizes production debugging with the only live debugger that can scale to thousands of simultaneous developer sessions per tenant with non-breaking breakpoint for each session – with privacy protections. The Dynatrace MCP server enables developers to bring real-time observability data directly into their AI-assisted development workflows to better inform designs, bolster security posture or debug issues without leaving their IDE.

: Preventive Operations Powered by Agentic AI : Davis AI automated root cause analysis and remediation are extended to include agentic AI capabilities for preventive operations and auto-remediation in complex scenarios involving multiple teams. This includes guided troubleshooting, interactive recommendations, and “explain and summarize” natural language capabilities to minimize manual intervention and streamline collaboration between ITOps, SRE, Platform Engineering, DevSecOps and Development teams. Davis CoPilot enables practitioners to use a natural language interface to accelerate advanced analytics, easily create workflows or dashboards, and integrate with other technologies and solutions.

: Transformative Log Management Experience : Dynatrace extends its unique capabilities to analyze all logs instantly - in context of other observability data – through enhancements to the Logs app and through Davis CoPilot engagement and explanations, unlocking insights and answers previously hidden in their data. Dynatrace introduces flexible pricing options, with both retention and usage-based models, and always-on hot/hot storage with up to 10 years of retention. Dynatrace achieves petabyte-per-day scale ingest and management, so businesses can now manage logs from across the enterprise at scale with simple, automatic context parsing. New, secure Kubernetes log collection simplifies setup for cloud native environments without the overhead and toil of legacy competitive solutions with complex telemetry silos, storage tiers, indexes, and schema definitions.

:

“With the volume of data worldwide expected to double over the next three years, plus increasingly dynamic and complex digital ecosystems and the rise of AI, businesses need solutions that do more than provide visibility,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “Our newest capabilities are designed to drive proactive, intelligent automation that help entire teams across an organization connect the dots to better understand their digital systems and continuously improve business outcomes.”

By integrating AI-powered systems with advanced automation, Dynatrace is helping customers turn data into action, driving outcomes that matter.

“The AI and predictive capabilities from Dynatrace were a differentiator,” said Jos Kerssens, Senior Vice President, IT Operations & Cloud Transformation at Air France-KLM. “We’re confident that any problem that arises can be dealt with quickly, dramatically reducing operational and revenue impact.”

“At TELUS, AI is fundamental to our digital transformation strategy, and our partnership with Dynatrace has been valuable in enhancing our capabilities,” said Kulvir Gahunia, Director, Site Reliability Office at TELUS. “By combining our Agentic AI initiatives with Dynatrace's AI Observability capabilities, we've successfully optimized our development and operations workflows. This collaboration has enabled us to streamline incident resolution to minutes, from detection to pull requests. Through this integration of AI technologies, we're driving innovation and delivering measurable business impact while reducing downtime.”

Dynatrace partnerships with industry leaders, such as DXC, further extend its impact. These partnerships provide customers with tailored solutions that can accelerate enterprise innovation and operational excellence, reinforcing Dynatrace’s commitment to redefining business outcomes.

“By combining DXC’s enterprise transformation expertise with Dynatrace’s next-generation observability platform, we empower the world’s leading brands to accelerate application modernization and harness the full power of AI-driven insights,” said James Taylor, Global General Manager, Enterprise Applications at DXC Technology. “As Dynatrace’s Global Partner of the Year, DXC is proud to lead the way in simplifying complexity, driving innovation, and enabling smarter, faster decision-making at scale.”

"Dynatrace 3rd generation observability platform represents a significant leap forward in managing the complexity of modern, cloud-native and AI-driven environments,” Rob Strechay, Managing Director & Principal Analyst Cloud Native, Data Platforms, Infrastructure, theCube Research. “By unifying data and automating workflows with advanced AI capabilities, Dynatrace empowers enterprises to not only address operational challenges but also enable autonomous operations at scale. This approach is redefining how organizations turn complexity into clarity, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and driving measurable business outcomes.”

